Former champion trainer John Oxx to retire at the end of this season

The former champion trainer John Oxx has announced he will retire at the end of this season.

Curragh-based Oxx, who masterminded the career of one of the all-time great racehorses in Sea The Stars during an epic campaign through 2009, has confirmed he will not be renewing his licence next year.

In a short statement, he said on Monday: “In 2021, I will not be renewing my trainer’s licence. It has been my good fortune to have enjoyed a lot of success and trained some great horses.

“I am extremely grateful to all the owners who have sent me those horses to train since 1979, to all the great jockeys who rode them, and to all the exceptional staff who have worked for us over the last 41 years.

“Over the years and right up to date I have been privileged to have some wonderful owners and I will greatly miss training for them but now is a good time for me to stop.

“My concern at the moment is that our staff can find alternative employment as our training business will cease at the end of this turf season in November.”

John Oxx pictured at his yard at Currabeg Stables in Co Kildare in March 2019. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

During an illustrious career, Oxx, 70, has handled other champion horses such as Azamour, Alamshar and Sinndar, the latter winning the Epsom and Irish Derbies in 2000 before completing a unique hat-trick in that year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

However it was Sea The Star’s perfect season in 2009 for which Oxx is most renowned.

The son of Cape Cross and Urban Sea won six Group One races in six months, including the 2,000 Guineas, the Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, a race his dam had won during her own racing career.

Oxx emulated his father, also John Oxx, by becoming champion trainer in Ireland in 1995.

In that year he had his first true champion through his hands in the filly Ridgewood Pearl.

She won the Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing the Prix du Moulin in France and ending her career with victory in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Belmont Park.

Many of Oxx’s top horses, including Sinndar, were owned by the Aga Khan, although their 25 year association came to a close in 2014.

In recent years Oxx’s tally of winners has slumped and his last Group race winner was Sea Of Grace who won the Group Three Flame Of Tara Stakes in 2016.