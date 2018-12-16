Envoi Allen takes ‘Future Champion’ in style of a future champion

Envoi Allen has a major task if he’s to continue emulating Don Cossack and Samcro but little or nothing looks beyond Gordon Elliott’s latest young star after his victory at Navan on Sunday.

Cheveley Park Stud’s £400,000 sterling purchase justified 4-11 odds in some style in the Listed Future Champions Flat Race, a race won by Elliott’s subsequent Gold Cup hero Don Cossack in 2011 and by Samcro two years ago.

Jockey Jamie Codd rode Samcro in 2016 and the former champion amateur jockey was obviously impressed after Envoi Allen beat Midnight Run by almost five lengths.

“Jesus he’s very good. We knew we’d see how good he is today and I think you’ve got your answer,” Codd enthused. “He’s going to be a better horse with time, but he’s very good at the moment.”

Elliott all but ruled out Envoi Allen going to Cheltenham in March for the Champion Bumper, a race another of Cheveley Parks’ expensive recruits, Malone Road, is also likely to miss due to a setback.

“He’s still only learning and Jamie said he couldn’t pull him up after the race. He’s a big raw horse and we like him.

“He might not be a Cheltenham bumper horse this year but he’s a horse for the future. He’ll probably have one more run this season but it probably won’t be at Cheltenham,” Elliott said.

The trainer added that Malone Road is unlikely to make the festival too but that his setback isn’t career threatening and the horse could yet make Punchestown in April.

Champion jockey Davy Russell continued his efforts to retain the riders’ crown when successful on Cap York on Sunday.

The Gigginstown Stud owned runner was having his first start in almost two years but stayed on best of all in the near-three mile maiden hurdle to beat Captain Cj.

It took Russell to 59 winners for the season, closing the gap on leader Paul Townend to 10 with Rachael Blackmore on 65.

“Davy gave him a great ride. He didn’t jump particularly well. He jumped pretty awful really and left his hind legs in everything. He just keeps galloping. The softer the ground and the longer the trip he more he’ll like it,” said trainer Noel Meade.