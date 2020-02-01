Dublin Racing Festival: Honeysuckle forced to battle hard got Champion Hurdle win

Honeysuckle was forced to work harder than she ever has before to maintain her unbeaten record in the PCI Irish Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Henry de Bromhead’s mare arrived with six wins in as many starts over hurdles, most recently making a seamless transition to open company in winning the two-and-a-half-mile Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

Dropping back to two miles here, there was plenty of market confidence with Honeysuckle being sent off the 8-11 favourite.

Everything was going according to plan with Rachael Blackmore tracking stablemate Petit Mouchoir into the straight, with nothing else threatening to get into the race.

Honeysuckle jumped the last awkwardly, though, handing the initiative back to Petit Mouchoir before the outsider Darver Star came flying from the rear.

Honeysuckle was game on the rail though, just getting back up to win by half a length from Darver Star with Petit Mouchoir the same distance away in third.

Chacun Pour Soi resumed winning ways in the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase .

Willie Mullins’s lightly-raced eight-year-old looked a potential superstar when beating Defi Du Seuil at Punchestown last spring.

He did not reappear until Christmas, when he was surprisingly beaten by Henry de Bromhead’s A Plus Tard and a rematch was on the cards.

However, A Plus Tard was a late absentee as De Bromhead felt the ground was too quick to run his charge and when Mullins’s Cilaos Emery departed at the first fence, Chacun Pour Soi’s task was further eased.

His main danger was stable companion Min, winner of the race for the past two seasons, but Paul Townend’s mount breezed past him at the second last before keeping up to his work for a three-and-three-quarter-length win as the 6-5 favourite.

Townend said: “There was no hiding place and we went a proper gallop. He jumped like a buck every step of the way and put himself right at the last.

“I was hoping for something like that and thankfully he produced it. Min has run a great race as well and is a good yardstick.

“I felt this horse was the two-miler and Min wanted two and a half coming into the race today. Min set the standard and I was hoping this lad could improve past him.

“He’s brave and jumps great. Whether he’s good enough to win a Champion Chase, I don’t know, but he’ll be there to have a go.

“It’s safe ground and they have done as good a job as they can with it. This wind is drying it out.”

Mullins said: “He was electric jumping. Jumping those fences down the back, he was so slick and so fast. He was getting a length or a length and a half at every fence without any effort

“Paul said he just arrived up beside Min at the third last and he didn’t want to hang around, so just kept going.

“He idled, which is a good sign I think. It just shows how much he improved since Christmas.

“All that worked out and he was here today in top form. It’s a nice prize to win.

“Min was the horse to beat in the race. It was a tough choice for Paul to make – looking at the race afterwards, you’d say maybe it wasn’t.

“To me, Min was the one to beat, but he didn’t get things his own way with Ornua up there. If Ornua hadn’t been there, it would have been a much closer contest I think.

“Chacun Pour Soi looks the horse of the future and I think that’s why Paul made the decision – he thought this was the horse that was coming up.”

Notebook maintained his unbeaten record over fences with a determined success over Cash Back in the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase.

De Bromhead’s charge had lowered the colours of Fakir D’Oudairies over Christmas when he announced himself as a novice of the highest order and a rematch was on the cards.

However, Joseph O’Brien felt the ground was too quick for Fakir D’Oudairies and decided to skip the race, with Notebook, who was very keen on his way to the start, sent off the 5-4 favourite.

Notebook usually races prominently and Rachael Blackmore was content to let Cash Back make the running, but it soon became apparent only the market leader was going well enough to pose a threat to the pacesetter.

As Blackmore’s mount jumped into the lead, the question was whether his exertions to post had left a mark, but he stuck on well to win by three-quarters of a length.

Latest Exhibition relished the step up in trip to win the opening Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors “50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff” Novice Hurdle.

Always highly thought of by trainer Paul Nolan, the seven-year-old had run against some of the top novices this season and Nolan always suggested he would come into his own when faced with a proper stamina test.

Racing over two and three-quarter miles for the first time, he was the first of the fancied runners to come off the bridle turning into the straight, but he kept on responding to Bryan Cooper’s urgings.

When Cooper asked him for a big leap at the last, his mount responded in fine fashion and the 7-2 chance powered away from the front-running Cobbler’s Way to win by two lengths, with Longhouse Poet third.

Nolan was winning his first Grade One since Defy Logic took the Irish Arkle in 2013, while it was also a welcome return to the big stage for Cooper, who has endured a string of injuries in recent seasons.

Latest Exhibition is now 7-1 from 12-1 for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham with Betfair.