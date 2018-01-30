Dubai Duty Free renew sponsorship of Irish Derby with €1.5m purse

The Irish Derby will be sponsored again this year by Dubai Duty Free with total prize money remaining unchanged at €1.5 million.

The 2017 Irish Derby was officially the highest rated three-year-old race in the world after last summer’s victory for Capri over Cracksman and Wings Of Eagles.

This year’s race takes place on June 30th with the winner getting a first prize of €850,000.

For a fourth year in a row, free entry to Irish racing’s blue riband event will be offered to the winners and placed horses in a variety of races leading up to it. The entry fee will be refunded as applicable.

The winner and placed horses in the English and French Derby, as well as the Irish 2,000 Guineas, will have any entry or supplementary fee refunded should they run in the Irish Derby.

The winner of any one of 10 other races, including the Epsom and Chantilly Oaks, as well as the King Edward VII Stakes, will be given a free entry as well.