Dual Derby and Arc hero Sinndar dies aged 21

Dual Derby winner and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Sinndar has died aged 21.

The son of Grand Lodge won seven of his eight career starts for trainer John Oxx and owner-breeder the Aga Khan.

Having rounded off his juvenile season with a Group One triumph in the National Stakes, Sinndar enjoyed a spectacular three-year-old campaign that featured victories in the Derby at Epsom, the Irish Derby at the Curragh and the Arc at Longchamp.

He was retired to stud at the end of his three-year-old year in 2000 and retired from stud duties at Haras d’Ouilly at the end of the 2017 breeding season.

A statement on www.agakhanstuds.com read: “It is with great sadness that the Aga Khan Studs announce the passing of Sinndar at the age of 21.

“A Group One winner at two and crowned European Champion Three-Year-Old in 2000, Sinndar remains the only horse to have won the Derby, the Irish Derby and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at the age of three.”

Speaking after his Arc success, Oxx said: “He’s a great horse and a worthy winner of the Arc in the year 2000.

“He’s set a standard there that will be hard enough for others to match and I’m sure that when we get to the year 2099 they will still write about this horse. He’s been a great horse.”

Johnny Murtagh rode Sinndar on each of his starts.

He said: “No horse can get by him. He’s got speed, he’s got staying ability and a great heart. He’s the best horse. A true champion.”

During his spell at stud, Sinndar sired Group One winners such as Rosanara, Shareta, Shawanda and Youmzain, who was runner-up in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for three consecutive years.

Sinndar’s last crop of foals were born this year.