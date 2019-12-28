Drumacoo could supply popular local success at Limerick

Saturday’s €50,000 feature at Limerick could supply a popular local winner in Michael Hourigan’s Drumacoo.

The Patrickswell trainer has enjoyed lots of Christmas festival success at Limerick over the years and the Tim Duggan Handicap Chase looks a suitable option for his versatile ten-year-old.

Drumacoo warmed up for this task with a fine run over hurdles at Navan last time, racing well throughout and finishing third behind Alfa Mix.

That came on the back of a return to form at Fairyhouse, which makes him one to watch now he is going back over fences.

Earlier on Saturday’s card, Frankly All Talk looks an interesting handicap hurdle contender off a mark of 103. He won in a Punchestown chase off 116 earlier this month.

Sunday’s Grade Three highlight sees old rivals Surin and Gardens Of Babylon renew rivalry, with Willie Mullins’s Franco de Port also in the mix.

Surin has improved this season with wins at Naas and Wexford and can continue her progress.

The Ballyboys failed last year to complete a hat-trick of wins in the handicap hurdle. He’s on a slightly mark this time but, more importantly, looked in good form here on Thursday when runner up to Young Dev over fences.