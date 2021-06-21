Drug cheats in horseracing: If Jim Bolger is right it makes watchdog’s role all but untenable

Whether the IHRB as it stands is the body to regulate in the long term is debatable

Brian O'Connor

Trainer Jim Bolger has declared drugs to be Irish racing’s number one problem and he doesn’t believe there’s a level playing field. File photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Jim Bolger has suggested Irish racing’s regulator isn’t serious about catching drug cheats. He has said that if the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) was doing its job properly they would have uncovered dopers.

If he’s proven right it amounts to incompetence at best, or even worse. Either way it would look to make the IHRB’s role as racing’s police body all but untenable.

