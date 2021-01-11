Dreal Deal bidding for latest win as Fairyhouse is given green light

Ireland’s first National Hunt action in over a week goes ahead at Fairyhouse on Tuesday.

An inspection on Monday afternoon found that freezing conditions had relented in time for the programme originally scheduled on Saturday to get a green light.

The delay has resulted in Dreal Deal now lining up for a five-runner conditions hurdle where the Ronan McNally-trained horse will try to pull off the rare feat of six wins in-a-row.

Dreal Deal’s streak opened in memorable style at Navan in September when he bolted up in a handicap hurdle after being backed into 6-4 favourite from 20-1 overnight.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board subsequently launched an investigation into an apparent improvement of form which the jumps handicapper estimated in excess of two stone.

The same step was taken when Dreal Deal appeared on the flat the following month and won easily at Limerick as a 5-6 favourite.

Afterwards the flat handicapper said the performance represented an apparent improvement in form in the region of two stone on his previous run on the flat.

Asked for comment on the progress of those investigations, an IHRB spokesperson said on Monday: “The investigation around that referral is ongoing. Some elements of the process have been delayed due to the current pandemic but the process is continuing.”

Dreal Deal scored again on the flat before two more victories over flights which has seen his official National Hunt rating spectacularly rise to 141. The first of his five wins came off a mark of just 84.

He hasn’t run since the start of November when amateur Maxine O’Sullivan rode at Cork.

On Tuesday, champion jockey Paul Townend rides the six-year-old for the first time. Townend teamed up with McNally to land the Troytown Chase on The Jam Man in November.

McNally has pointed to his string’s bounce back from a bout of aspergillus last season as reason for his successful run this campaign and the Co. Armagh trainer has Grade 1 ambitions at next month’s Dublin Racing Festival for Dreal Deal.

“His main target is the Dublin Racing Festival for one of the novice events. Hopefully this acts as a nice stepping stone and he runs well but he’s up against some nice horses and ours is still only a novice,” McNally said on Monday.

“If we get a nice clear round and get set up for the Dublin Festival I’ll be happy enough.

“There are two Grade 1 novices at Leopardstown for over two miles, and two-six: I’ll probably try to avoid Appreciate It if I can, so we’ll see what the plan is,” he added.

Such ambitions will get a test in Tuesday’s race with Willie Mullins’s 2018 English Cesarewitch winner Low Sun among the opposition.

Townend’s presence on Dreal Deal looks significant while Gordon Elliott pitches the maiden winner Percy Warrior into the contest.

The biggest threat of all, however, could be Sizing Pottsie who will have just a fourth start over flights.

Jessica Harrington’s runner is rated 157 over fences following a smooth course victory last time and is in some betting lists for this Saturday’s Dan Moore Chase back at Fairyhouse.

Some of his hurdles form from over a year ago looks solid and the decision to put Sizing Pottsie back over the smaller obstacles can pay off.

With conditions already heavy, and significant rain forecast, there will be a premium on stamina at Fairyhouse.

That should be no problem to the veteran Stoughan Cross who is sent out by in-form local trainer Tom Gibney.

A total of eight runners have been declared for the re-fixed Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle on Wednesday.

The first Grade 1 of 2021 in Ireland is the highlight of a programme frozen off at Naas over the weekend.

They include the Henry De Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger who won his maiden so impressively at Navan last month.

Gordon Elliott has won the two-and-a-half mile contest three times in the last four years and will be doubly represented by Ragnar Lodbrok and Wide Receiver.

Willie Mullins, a winner in 2018 with next Destination, relies on Blue Lord this time.

In other news, it has been confirmed that Chanelle Pharma will sponsor the Irish Champion Hurdle at next month’s Dublin Racing Festival.

The company based in Co Galway will back the day one festival highlight for the next four years. It will also back a Grade 1 novice hurdle on the second leg of the Leopardstown event.

Last year’s winner, the unbeaten mare Honeysuckle, is expected to defend her Irish Champion Hurdle crown for trainer Henry De Bromhead. He has also won the race with Petit Mouchoir (2017) and Sizing Europe (2008).