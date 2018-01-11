Douvan one of four Willie Mullins entries for Champion Chase

Antepost favourite for Cheltenham’s March 14th feature Altior yet to appear this season
Douvan has been entered for the Champion Chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Douvan has been entered for the Champion Chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Altior and Douvan, both of whom have yet to race this season, lead 30 entries for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Nicky Henderson announced last season’s leading two-mile novice Altior had undergone a wind operation in November but is working towards the March 14th event.

Willie Mullins initially said Douvan was out for the season in December, only to put him back in the mix for this race earlier this month.

Both trainers have more than one string to their respective bows, though, with Henderson having also entered Top Notch.

Mullins has nine entries to pick from, including last year’s Ryanair Chase winner Un De Sceaux, who is also entered in that race again, Min and Yorkhill.

Paul Nicholls’ Politologue has emerged as a major player for the two-mile crown after winning his first three starts this term, including the Tingle Creek Chase, and he could be joined by San Benedeto.

Politologue is owned by John Hales, whose colours were carried to victory in this race by One Man in 1998 and Azertyuiop in 2004.

He said: “Politologue is an improving young horse.

“We are getting him ready for the Game Spirit at Newbury on February 10th, and then, all being well, he will go on to Cheltenham for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

“He has shown this season that he is a true two-miler, and not a two-and-a-half-miler. He has the cruising speed and tremendous jumping ability.

“The Tingle Creek meant a lot because it was a fabulous performance. His jumping was superb — quick and accurate — and I thought he won the race well.

“I am sure the horse will put up a good performance at Cheltenham. Whether we are going to be a match for Altior remains to be seen, but it is a race to look forward to.”

Last year’s winner Special Tiara, trained by Henry de Bromhead, also features among 17 Irish entries, with five contenders hailing from Gordon Elliott’s yard.

Fox Norton, Waiting Patiently, Charbel and Ar Mad are other familiar names in the mix.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.