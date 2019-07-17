Dettori draws a blank in Killarney

Jockey out of luck on his first visit to Kerry course

Frankie Dettori did not have a winner from his four rides at Killarney.

Frankie Dettori did not have a winner from his four rides at Killarney.

 

Frankie Dettori was out of luck in his four rides at Killarney on Wednesday evening but he could hardly have come any closer.

A huge crowd gathered to see the Italian at the picturesque venue and he almost got off to the perfect start on Dermot Weld’s Time Tunnel in the Aherns Garage Castleisland Irish EBF Maiden.

Dettori tried to control matters from the front and seemed to have everything beaten only for Tom Madden to get a strong late run out of Jessica Harrington’s Tauran Shaman (8-1) who won going away by half a length.

Dettori then had to settle for fourth on Weld’s Mujid in the Sauternes Cup Rated Race won by Aidan O’Brien’s Turnberry Isle (2-1 favourite).

It was in the feature race of the evening Dettori came closest on Fozzy Stack’s Lady Wannabe.

Yet again in the box seat in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cairn Rouge Stakes, Lady Wannabe kicked clear with a furlong to run and it was only in the dying strides she was joined on the line by the Ger Lyons-trained 5-2 favourite Viadera.

Unfortunately for his army of followers Dettori came out on the wrong side of the photo finish and was beaten a short head.

He then teamed up with his old weighing room colleague Johnny Murtagh in the Rentokil Initial Handicap but Finding Nero faded out of the finish close home.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.