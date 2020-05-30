Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck set for Newmarket

Last year’s Epsom Derby hero Anthony Van Dyck features among 11 entries for Friday’s Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt failed to add to his Epsom victory last term, but he did notch up three more Group One places, including when third in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

He is one of three possible Ballydoyle challengers along with Derby fourth and fifth, Broome and Sir Dragonet, who was second on his return in March before racing was suspended.

Defoe won the race last year for Roger Varian when it was run at its usual Epsom home and he could try to defend his title, while Ghaiyyath could represent Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

Top stayer Stradivarius is in the mix for John Gosden and Frankie Dettori and he could drop back to 12 furlongs in a prep run ahead of his bid for a Gold Cup hat trick at Royal Ascot next month.

Martyn Meade is also aiming at the Gold Cup with Technician and he took could tackle a shorter distance as a warm up.

Andrew Balding’s Alounak, the Mark Johnston-trained Communique, Desert Encounter from David Simcock’s yard and Richard Hannon’s Floating Artist complete the list of possibles.