Defoe swoops to pip Aidan O’Brien’s Kew Gardens at Epsom

Roger Varian’s Defoe came home best to spring a minor surprise in the Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom.

A strong field of nine runners went to post Group One contest, with John Gosden’s high-class mare Lah Ti Dar sent off the narrow favourite ahead of Charlie Appleby’s Sheema Classic hero Old Persian and Kew Gardens, who was bidding to prove Aidan O’Brien with a ninth win in the race.

Having been beaten in five previous outings at the highest level, and coming up short in Group Three and Group Two company already this season, Defoe was an 11-1 shot in the hands of Andrea Atzeni, but produced a career-best performance to emerge victorious.

Supporters of Lah Ti Dar would have been concerned some way from out, as she was shuffled back and came under pressure before the home turn.

Ryan Moore produced Kew Gardens from the rear with what looked like a winning run — but no sooner had he hit the front, Defoe charged alongside and got up to score by half a length.

Salouen — narrowly beaten by Cracksman in last year’s renewal — again ran a fine race, this time in third.