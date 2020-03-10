There’s something grotesque about the logic for this week’s Cheltenham festival going ahead in the face of the threat from coronavirus. That’s because I’ve yet to encounter one person who believes it would happen if it had been scheduled for next week.

By definition most of the 60,000 racegoers who will cram into Prestbury Park every day are happy to be here. They wouldn’t have made the effort to travel from all over these islands - and beyond - otherwise.