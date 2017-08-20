Davy Russell facing investigation after appearing to strike horse

The Irish Turf Club has launched an investigation into an alleged incident involving Davy Russell’s treatment of his mount Kings Dolly at Tramore on Friday.

Footage appears to show the jockey striking the horse at a ‘show’ obstacle before the Flynn Hotel Group Mares Handicap Hurdle at the evening fixture.

Left me wondering, how long jockeys should get banned for such behaviour?pic.twitter.com/tcPPfWJccA — racingpete (@Betracingnation) August 19, 2017

The race-day stewards were not aware of the matter but the Turf Club can take retrospective action where appropriate.

“We only became aware of it late Saturday evening and it is been fully investigated,” said Turf Club chief executive Denis Egan.

“As part of the investigation, we will examine whatever footage is available and decide then whether or not any rules have been broken.”