Danny Sheehy is third Irish jockey to test positive for Covid-19

A third Irish jockey, Danny Sheehy, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 20-year-old rider, who is apprenticed to Curragh trainer Johnny Murtagh, returned a positive test for Covid-19 on Monday. He has begun two weeks self-isolation.

It comes on the back of Shane Crosse becoming the first rider to test positive for the virus here on Friday. Sheehy’s brother, Mickey, a house-mate of Crosse, subsequently also returned a positive result.

Danny Sheehy rode in two races at the Curragh on Sunday’s Champions Weekend programme.

A Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) statement said that the latest positive case is a result of on-going precautionary testing and that contact tracing continues.

It said all other tests over the weekend, including contact tracing, and those at Joseph O’Brien’s yard, where the two other jockeys work, returned negative.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said: “We are liaising with Public Health in assisting them with contact tracing and all of their requirements.

“Public Health are satisfied with all approaches we have taken and we will continue to be in regular communication.”