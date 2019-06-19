Crystal Ocean finds too much for Magical at Royal Ascot

Crystal Ocean graduated to Group One class as he lifted the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Crystal Ocean had finished second at the highest level twice last term, but he finally came good as he outbattled Aidan O’Brien’s Magical in the 10-furlong showpiece, which was run in pouring rain.

Given a masterful ride by Frankie Dettori, Crystal Ocean (3-1) raced on the heels of pace-setter Hunting Horn until the race began in earnest turning for home.

Dettori committed early and moved out to the middle of the track as 13-8 favourite Magical struggled to go with him, before he just started to drift back to the far rail.

Ryan Moore switched Magical to the inside for a second run, but Crystal Ocean was not for passing and Dettori stood up in his irons before the line, coming home a length-and-a-quarter winner.

Andre Fabre’s Waldgeist made up late ground to take third, while the William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class was fifth of the eight runners on her seasonal bow, having run despite concerns over the rain-softened conditions.

Stoute — enhancing his record as the all-time leading trainer at the Royal meeting with his 80th success — said: “It was great team work. Several people ride him work, including Ted Durcan.

“He’s been very consistent. If you look at his record, it’s quite amazing. It’s great for the (Southcourt) stud to have a Group One horse.

“I thought he ran very well in the Champion Stakes last year. He ran better than I thought.

“He may be better at a mile and a half, but he’s certainly a pretty good horse at a mile and a quarter and he’s proved that today.”

Dettori said: “He stayed well. I kicked on the final turn, he responded well and kept on going. I got very little kickback as I was in the first two. The rain’s on top of the ground, but it’s not very pleasant out there. I stayed wide for the fresh ground.

“I was worried about the ground, as his best form is on firm, but he’s very tough.

“This horse is a heavyweight of the sport. He never runs a bad race.”

O’Brien said of Magical: “She ran very well. I’m very happy with the filly and she ran well. She might come back for the King George or maybe the Eclipse.”

Fabre said: “It was a good run and he might come back for the King George. I was not concerned about the ground, as he has won on soft ground before.”

Sea Of Class was ridden by James Doyle, who said: “She clearly disliked really deep ground like it is out there today. Trying to take the positives, the filly felt great and she travelled really well, we were just a bit too far back.

“The main thing is it was nice to get a run in and start her off.”

Earlier Oisin Murphy scored his first winner at this year’s Royal Ascot as Dashing Willoughby landed a gamble in the Queen’s Vase.

Murphy did not enjoy the best start to the week after failing a breath test before racing at Salisbury on Sunday, but he put that incident well behind him as he steered Andrew Balding’s charge to victory.

Nayef Road set the pace in the 14-furlong heat with Barbados on his heels, while Murphy maintained a watching brief on the 6-1 winner and it was between those three from some way out.

Oisin Murphy celebrates after he rides Dashing Willoughby to win The Queen’s Vase. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty

Dashing Willoughby seized the initiative coming into the final two furlongs and despite drifting across the track, he held on by half a length, with Murphy punching the air as he passed the post.

Barbados snatched second for Aidan O’Brien, with the Mark Johnston-trained Nayef Road sticking to his guns well in third.

In the day’s opener Frankie Dettori produced Raffle Prize with a perfectly-timed challenge to win the Queen Mary Stakes.

A maiden winner at Chester last time out, Raffle Prize was sent off an 18-1 chance for trainer Mark Johnston, and Dettori settled her in the pack as American raider Kimari took up a prominent early position.

The Wesley Ward-trained Kimari was in front with two of the five furlongs left to run, but Raffle Prize was just starting her move and swept through to edge into the lead.

While Kimari battled all the way to the line for John Velazquez, she could not get back in front, with Raffle Prize prevailing by a head to give the jubilant Dettori a 61st winner at the Royal meeting

Frankie Dettori and Raffle Prize edge outJohn Velazquez and Kimari. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty

Final Song, the 6-1 favourite, had to settle for third.

Performing his trademark flying dismount, Dettori said: “I knew it would take a good one to beat Wesley’s, but I knew mine had run over six (furlongs), so I took him on early and made it a true test of stamina and she had to give in sooner or later.

“I saw her stride shortening and I knew I had his horse. I had stamina on my side and I used that card.

“I could here the crowd shouting me on, but when it gets that close it’s in the lap of the gods.”