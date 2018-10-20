Cracksman defends Qipco Champion Stakes title at Ascot

Cracksman returned to his brilliant best to register back-to-back triumphs in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Wearing blinkers for the first time, the John Gosden-trained four-year-old blew the opposition away in the straight, on what was probably his last race before he embarks on a new career as a stallion.

Another Gosden runner, Maverick Wave, set the pace with Capri and Crystal Ocean on his heels. Frankie Dettori had to roust Cracksman early on to get into a decent position, but it was pretty smooth sailing after that.

Capri hit the front briefly in the straight, but once Dettori unleashed Cracksman, the race was over.

The 5-6 favourite quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals, as he romped home by six lengths.

Crystal Ocean was second with Czech Republic representative Subway Dancer running a massive race in third place, a further three-quarters of a length away.

It was a big-race treble for the Gosden team following the earlier victories of Stradivarius and Roaring Lion.

Oisín Murphy celebrates after riding Roaring Lion to win The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Roaring Lion justified the decision to drop the colt back in trip by landing a gutsy success in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes .

A three-time Group One winner over 10 furlongs this season, the Gosden-trained colt knuckled down to his task in admirable fashion to win in the colours of Qatar Racing, whose Sheikh Fahad sponsors British Champions Day with his brothers.

Hey Gaman and Laurens set a strong pace from the start, before Century Dream made his bid for glory.

Oisín Murphy produced Roaring Lion to challenge in the centre of the course and the 2-1 favourite did not flinch as he hit the front in the final furlong.

I Can Fly finished strongly and was only a neck down at the line, while Century Dream was half-length away in third place.

Gosden said: “Oisín said he hated the ground. That is no-one’s fault, it is very deep. He won on fast ground at Leopardstown and he is probably a good ground, good-to-firm ground horse.

“He showed his class and I thought the jockey showed his class, as he did not panic. He could have panicked at the two and thrown everything at it, but he nursed him and got him there.

“Having walked the track I reassured everyone it was fine, but it is real deep, autumn ground. He was not happy on it, but he had the class to do it. Full marks to the horse.

“The horse and he [Murphy] have grown in confidence together, which is an important thing. It is like a motor-racing driver with their car – when they get in tune with one and other.”

Ryan Moore and Magical lead the field home to win The Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes Race at Ascot. Photograph: Julian Herbert/PA Wire

Magical proved the pick of Aidan O’Brien’s six runners to win the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, as hot favourite Lah Ti Dar fell short in the Group One showpiece.

Tenth when last seen in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe earlier this month, Magical (5-1) was happier back against her own sex and comfortably landed the spoils.

She was brought with a strong run early in the straight by Ryan Moore to head the Gosden-trained favourite Lah Ti Dar over a furlong out.

The daughter of Galileo maintained the tempo to hold another Gosden runner, Coronet, by a length.

O’Brien said: “She ran a lovely race in the Arc, and we really fancied her for the Oaks last year – [but] she had a little setback and didn’t get to run.

“Wayne [Lordan] rode her in the Arc and he loved her. Wayne came in after the Arc and he was brilliant, he said there was no doubt this filly does get a mile and a half as that was her first time over a mile and a half and that is why we came back here.

“She was working lovely – and we’re really, really delighted.

“We were always going to take our time with her [in the race], and she had a lovely position and relaxed. So I couldn’t have been happier.

“That is her first Group One. We thought she might handle ease in the ground as she had form with ease in the ground as a two-year-old.

Asked about a trip to the Breeders’ Cup, the Ballydoyle trainer said: “It’s possible. Obviously, the lads will decide what they want to do – like they always do.

“We see how they come out of races, then we suggest a plan we think might suit – then the lads will make the decision themselves.

“She is very valuable and as she had an injury we want to make sure she is okay if she was to go to America.”

Gosden said: “Coronet ran a blinder. She was forced wide from the draw, but she got a clear run. Full marks to the winner, though.

“Lah Ti Dar ran a super race, but as you see by the size of her she is still rather unfurnished and is a work in progress. She is next year’s filly.

“She ran great and just showed a bit of weakness in this ground over the last furlong. They both run fabulous races.

“Coronet will go to the Lydia Tesio in Rome if she is in good order, that’s the plan. The other filly, we will just wait until next year until she is bigger and stronger.”