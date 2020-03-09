County Cork point to point fixture called off due to coronavirus

A Co. Cork point to point fixture scheduled for later this month has been cancelled due to Coronavirus.

The Duhallow-Liscarroll point to point had been due to take place on Sunday, March 22nd, but won’t now take place.

A statement issued by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Monday said: “Following a meeting of the Duhallow Hunt Club committee last night, the decision was taken to cancel the fixture due to concerns relating to the Covid-19 virus.”

Despite that however Irish racing’s regulatory body stressed the sport in general is adopting a “business as usual” position until otherwise advised by state bodies.

“The Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee (INHSC) and the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) would like to affirm that this is the decision of an individual Hunt and organising committee and that the INHSC and the IHRB will continue to follow government and HSE guidelines in relation to all other Point to Point fixtures.

“We will continue to monitor the situation going forward and all other Point to Point fixtures are planned to proceed as scheduled,” the statement added.

The move by the Duhallow Hunt Club comes on the eve of the Cheltenham festival where up to 15,000 people are expected to travel for National Hunt racing’s biggest meeting of the year.

The cancellation also comes on the back of mounting public concern about large public gatherings with some cancellations of events linked to the upcoming St Patrick’s Day holiday period.