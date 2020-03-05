Coronavirus: Cheltenham advises racegoers with ‘symptoms’ not to travel

Racegoers who have transited through high risk countries should also stay away

 

Cheltenham racecourse authorities have advised racegoers here not to travel to next week’s National Hunt festival if they are displaying any symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Officials have also said anyone who has been, or has transited through high risk countries, or been in contact with anyone who has in the last 14 days, should not travel to the festival.

The advisory note was released in Ireland through the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Thursday morning.

The note said: “Notice from Cheltenham Racecourse: Do not travel to the Cheltenham Festival if you have symptoms of a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath AND if you have been or transited through high risk countries, or been in contact with anyone that has, in last 14 days.

“To protect yourself & others please do not travel & call HSE 112 or 999 for expert advice. These measures are in order to safeguard everyone’s health & wellbeing during the current public health situation.”

Betting on whether or not Cheltenham goes ahead still sees punters reckoning next week’s action will get a green light. The odds on the festival going ahead on Betfair are 4-11 while it is 5-2 about it being cancelled.

Yesterday the course revealed measures to combat the threat of coronavirus including more toilet facilities and wash basins. Hand sanitisers will also be readily available.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.