Colin Keane wraps up first Flat jockeys’ title with Dundalk win

‘It was a big team effort and, to be honest, I’m glad it’s over’
Colin Keane wrapped up his first Flat jockeys’ championship with a victory at Dundalk on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Colin Keane wrapped up his first Flat jockeys’ championship with a victory at Dundalk on Friday night. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Colin Keane wrapped up his first Flat jockeys’ championship with a victory at Dundalk on Friday night.

Keane got off to a flying start when It’s Two O Clock made a successful introduction in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

The Ger Lyons-trained 4-9 favourite may not have beaten much but showed a decent change of gear to account for Khwarizmi by two and a half lengths.

Keane leads Pat Smullen by 98 winners to 87, with just Naas on Sunday to go before the season draws to a close.

He said: “From day one this season we hit the ground running. Ger’s horses were very consistent all season and he’s kept them going very well.

“When I wasn’t riding for Ger, my agent Ruaidhrí Tierney had me on the best rides available. It was a big team effort and, to be honest, I’m glad it’s over.

“Obviously it’s a great sense of achievement but it hasn’t really sunk in yet. Hopefully come Sunday evening when the presentation is made, it might sink in then.

“I rode my first winner in Dundalk and it’s been a very good track to me. I’ve been very lucky here thankfully.

“It was great to ride my first Group One winner in Italy last Sunday. It would have been nice to have it on home soil but it’s great to have a Group One winner anywhere. For it to be Tony’s [Martin] first Group One winner as well made it special as he supported me as an apprentice.

“Every day you ride a winner is a good day and anything after that is a bonus. There was plenty of times this year that it got close, and it was only in the last few days where it looked likely.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.