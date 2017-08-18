Cliffs Of Moher to line up alongside Churchill at York

Aidan O’Brien is ready to let Cliffs Of Moher line up alongside Churchill in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

The Ballydoyle handler confirmed the 10-furlong showpiece as the likely next port of call for dual 2000 Guineas hero Churchill after he was withdrawn from the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood less than hour before the race on account of the testing conditions.

Cliffs Of Moher, who was runner-up in the Epsom Derby before finishing a luckless fourth in the Coral-Eclipse, is set to join his stablemate on the Knavesmire.

“We’re thinking of running Cliffs Of Moher with him (Churchill) and we might run another,” said O’Brien.

“Donnacha (O’Brien) is very happy with Churchill at home and Seamus (Heffernan) is very happy with Cliffs Of Moher, so we’re thinking of running both at the moment.”

O’Brien also confirmed Irish Derby hero Capri on course to return to action in the Betway Great Voltigeur Stakes on the same afternoon but he is unlikely to be his only representative in the race.

He said: “We’re thinking of running Capri, Venice Beach, Taj Mahal and Spanish Steps.

“We could run two or three in it.”