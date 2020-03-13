Cheltenham: Willie Mullins takes first three races on Gold Cup day

The Willie Mullins-trained Burning Victory was a fortunate winner of the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, after Goshen unseated Jamie Moore when in a 10-length lead at the final flight.

Goshen, trained by the jockey’s father Gary, had built up an unassailable lead after overpowering fellow front-runner Allmankind in a race run at a frenetic pace throughout.

But he made a mistake at the last, and Moore was unshipped – and instead it was Mullins’s filly, who came from well back under Paul Townend, to win by two and three-quarter lengths at 12-1.

Allmankind faded to finish third, three-quarters of a length behind runner-up Aspire Tower.

Acknowledging he had a large slice of luck on his side, Townend said: “It’s not the nicest way to win a race – but I’ve been on the other end of that, so I know what it feels like. We take any bit of luck we get.”

Burning Victory had gradually warmed to her task while others raced freely ahead of her.

Townend added: “I jumped the first two well – she didn’t jump at all on her first run. She’s improved so much from that.

“She fell out through a couple round the back, and I couldn’t rush her then – I had to just let her find her feet again.

“I got her out down the hill, and she started to pick up for me. I was lucky enough that I had a horse in a position to pick up the pieces.”

Goshen’s owner Steven Packham managed to be phlegmatic.

He said: “That’s jump racing unfortunately – he was well clear. Jamie’s obviously distraught – it’s such a shame, but there we go. We’ll come back next year.

“He [Moore] didn’t realise he was as far clear as he was. He should have popped it perhaps, like he did when everyone said he ran down [the last] at Ascot. We live to fight another day, don’t we?”

Saint Roi landed a gamble to continue a superb Festival for connections with a convincing victory in the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

Saint Roi may have been lightly-raced, but money talked and the JP McManus-owned five-year-old delivered in style.

Coming to the last, Embittered held every chance, as did a few others, but the Barry Geraghty-ridden Saint Roi was going best of all and the 11-2 favourite pulled away to win decisively by four and a half lengths.

Mullins also saddled the runner-up, Aramon, with Gordon Elliott’s Embittered a head away third and another of the Mullins team, Buildmeupbuttercup, another head back in fourth.

Riding his fifth winner of the week, Geraghty said: “He was electric, for a horse with little experience, the pace they went, he was very good. Willie was sweet on him and he’s not a bad judge.

“It’s what you dream of, you come here and one winner is all you want. It’s brilliant when they keep coming. There’s no doubt about it, it’s a privileged position to ride such good horses for good people and it is a pleasure.

“It’s a fun game in this sport, I enjoy it.”

Mullins made it three winners from three as Monkfish came out on top in a cracking finish to the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Lots were in with chances at the business end, and in a really tight run to the line it was Paul Townend and the Rich Ricci-owned Monkfish (5-1) who edged Latest Exhibition and Fury Road.

CHELTENHAM RESULTS

1.30

1 Burning Victory (P Townend) 12-1

2 Aspire Tower (R Blackmore) 5-1

3 Allmankind (H Skelton) 7-2

13 ran

2.10

1 Saint Roi (B Geraghty) 11-2 Fav

2 Aramon (P Townend) 8-1 3

Embittered (J J Slevin) 14-1

4 Buildmeupbuttercup (D Mullins) 16-1

24 ran. Non Runners: 22, 23

2.50

1 Monkfish (P Townend) 5-1

2 Latest Exhibition (BJ Cooper) 9-2

3 Fury Road (D Russell) 5-1

19 ran