Cheltenham: Willie Mullins takes first three races on Gold Cup day

The Willie Mullins-trained Burning Victory was a fortunate winner of the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, after Goshen unseated Jamie Moore when in a 10-length lead at the final flight.

Goshen, trained by the jockey’s father Gary, had built up an unassailable lead after overpowering fellow front-runner Allmankind in a race run at a frenetic pace throughout.

But he made a mistake at the last, and Moore was unshipped – and instead it was Mullins’s filly, who came from well back under Paul Townend, to win by two and three-quarter lengths at 12-1.

Allmankind faded to finish third, three-quarters of a length behind runner-up Aspire Tower.

Acknowledging he had a large slice of luck on his side, Townend said: “It’s not the nicest way to win a race – but I’ve been on the other end of that, so I know what it feels like. We take any bit of luck we get.”

Burning Victory had gradually warmed to her task while others raced freely ahead of her.

Townend added: “I jumped the first two well – she didn’t jump at all on her first run. She’s improved so much from that.

“She fell out through a couple round the back, and I couldn’t rush her then – I had to just let her find her feet again.

“I got her out down the hill, and she started to pick up for me. I was lucky enough that I had a horse in a position to pick up the pieces.”

Goshen’s owner Steven Packham managed to be phlegmatic.

He said: “That’s jump racing unfortunately – he was well clear. Jamie’s obviously distraught – it’s such a shame, but there we go. We’ll come back next year.

“He [Moore] didn’t realise he was as far clear as he was. He should have popped it perhaps, like he did when everyone said he ran down [the last] at Ascot. We live to fight another day, don’t we?”

Saint Roi landed a gamble to continue a superb Festival for connections with a convincing victory in the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

Saint Roi may have been lightly-raced, but money talked and the JP McManus-owned five-year-old delivered in style.

Coming to the last, Embittered held every chance, as did a few others, but the Barry Geraghty-ridden Saint Roi was going best of all and the 11-2 favourite pulled away to win decisively by four and a half lengths.

Mullins also saddled the runner-up, Aramon, with Gordon Elliott’s Embittered a head away third and another of the Mullins team, Buildmeupbuttercup, another head back in fourth.

Riding his fifth winner of the week, Geraghty said: “He was electric, for a horse with little experience, the pace they went, he was very good. Willie was sweet on him and he’s not a bad judge.

“It’s what you dream of, you come here and one winner is all you want. It’s brilliant when they keep coming. There’s no doubt about it, it’s a privileged position to ride such good horses for good people and it is a pleasure.

“It’s a fun game in this sport, I enjoy it.”

Monkfish stuck to his task in tremendous style to win a thrilling race for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and give Mullins a quickfire hat-trick.



The 5-1 chance was always prominent and even a mistake three out could not stop the progressive six-year-old.



Four of the fancied horses were in with a shout coming with the last, but it all got a bit tight and Thyme Hill was squeezed for room.



Monkfish looked third best at one stage, but he battled on gamely for Paul Townend and put his head down to beat Latest Exhibition by a neck, with Fury Road a nose away in third.



Thyme Hill was a length and a quarter away in fourth after having to be switched.

It was a double for Townend after his win on Burning Victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

CHELTENHAM RESULTS

1.30

1 Burning Victory (P Townend) 12-1

2 Aspire Tower (R Blackmore) 5-1

3 Allmankind (H Skelton) 7-2

13 ran

2.10

1 Saint Roi (B Geraghty) 11-2 Fav

2 Aramon (P Townend) 8-1 3

Embittered (J J Slevin) 14-1

4 Buildmeupbuttercup (D Mullins) 16-1

24 ran. Non Runners: 22, 23

2.50

1 Monkfish (P Townend) 5-1

2 Latest Exhibition (BJ Cooper) 9-2

3 Fury Road (D Russell) 5-1

19 ran