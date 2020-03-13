Cheltenham: Willie Mullins dominates final day of festival

The Willie Mullins-trained Burning Victory was a fortunate winner of the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, after Goshen unseated Jamie Moore when in a 10-length lead at the final flight.

Goshen, trained by the jockey’s father Gary, had built up an unassailable lead after overpowering fellow front-runner Allmankind in a race run at a frenetic pace throughout.

But he made a mistake at the last, and Moore was unshipped – and instead it was Mullins’s filly, who came from well back under Paul Townend, to win by two and three-quarter lengths at 12-1.

Allmankind faded to finish third, three-quarters of a length behind runner-up Aspire Tower.

Acknowledging he had a large slice of luck on his side, Townend said: “It’s not the nicest way to win a race – but I’ve been on the other end of that, so I know what it feels like. We take any bit of luck we get.”

Burning Victory had gradually warmed to her task while others raced freely ahead of her.

Townend added: “I jumped the first two well – she didn’t jump at all on her first run. She’s improved so much from that.

“She fell out through a couple round the back, and I couldn’t rush her then – I had to just let her find her feet again.

“I got her out down the hill, and she started to pick up for me. I was lucky enough that I had a horse in a position to pick up the pieces.”

Goshen’s owner Steven Packham managed to be phlegmatic.

He said: “That’s jump racing unfortunately – he was well clear. Jamie’s obviously distraught – it’s such a shame, but there we go. We’ll come back next year.

“He [Moore] didn’t realise he was as far clear as he was. He should have popped it perhaps, like he did when everyone said he ran down [the last] at Ascot. We live to fight another day, don’t we?”

Saint Roi landed a gamble to continue a superb Festival for connections with a convincing victory in the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle.

Saint Roi may have been lightly-raced, but money talked and the JP McManus-owned five-year-old delivered in style.

Coming to the last, Embittered held every chance, as did a few others, but the Barry Geraghty-ridden Saint Roi was going best of all and the 11-2 favourite pulled away to win decisively by four and a half lengths.

Mullins also saddled the runner-up, Aramon, with Gordon Elliott’s Embittered a head away third and another of the Mullins team, Buildmeupbuttercup, another head back in fourth.

Riding his fifth winner of the week, Geraghty said: “He was electric, for a horse with little experience, the pace they went, he was very good. Willie was sweet on him and he’s not a bad judge.

“It’s what you dream of, you come here and one winner is all you want. It’s brilliant when they keep coming. There’s no doubt about it, it’s a privileged position to ride such good horses for good people and it is a pleasure.

“It’s a fun game in this sport, I enjoy it.”

Monkfish stuck to his task in tremendous style to win a thrilling race for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and give Mullins a quickfire hat-trick.

The 5-1 chance was always prominent and even a mistake three out could not stop the progressive six-year-old.

Four of the fancied horses were in with a shout coming with the last, but it all got a bit tight and Thyme Hill was squeezed for room.

Monkfish looked third best at one stage, but he battled on gamely for Paul Townend and put his head down to beat Latest Exhibition by a neck, with Fury Road a nose away in third.

Thyme Hill was a length and a quarter away in fourth after having to be switched.

It was a double for Townend after his win on Burning Victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

It Came To Pass caused a mighty 66-1 upset in the St James’s Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup.

It was a family affair, as the winner is trained in Co Cork by Eugene O’Sullivan, who sent out Lovely Citizen to take this prized hunter chase in 1991, and was ridden by his daughter, Maxine.

Marcle Ridge made the running and soon had the runners stretched out before he came back to the field and was headed three out.

Shantou Flyer went on under his owner David Maxwell, but it was not long before It Came To Pass came on the scene with a well-timed challenge.

The 10-year-old put daylight between himself and his rivals and had 10 lengths to spare over 11-4 favourite Billaway at the line.

Shantou Flyer was five lengths away in third, with Staker Wallace another three and a quarter lengths back in fourth.

The winning trainer said: “I’m over the moon. We won this race 29 years ago, with my brother William riding. Sadly my father isn’t with us anymore, but I’m sure he was looking down on us today.

“We’ve a great family operation at home, there’s an awful lot of people involved and a lot of hard work.

“Maxine does an awful lot of work and she’s a brilliant girl. She has little faith in herself and her riding, but she is brilliant.”

Maxine O’Sullivan said: “He just loved it the whole way and everything went right. I couldn’t have asked for a better run round.

“We knew if he returned to his old form that he would have a serious chance, and he did. He was better today than he’s ever been. We knew he’d stay really well.

“It’s really special for our family. My uncle won it in 1991, my dad trained it and my granddad owned and bred it. Unfortunately my granddad died in the last couple of years, but he’d be so proud.

“This is our Gold Cup. It’s such a family business. It means a lot to us.”

Chosen Mate was the punters’ friend as he justified strong market support to lift the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.

Elliott’s seven-year-old cruised into the lead at the third-last under Davy Russell and held a clear advantage at the final fence. He got in a bit tight to the obstacle, but it made no difference and the 7-2 favourite powered up the hill to win by a length and three-quarters from Eclair De Beaufeu.

Us And Them was three and a half lengths back in third, with Greaneteen a neck away in fourth.

Indefatigable got up in the final strides to give trainer Paul Webber his first Festival winner in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Last in the early stages, Indefatigable (25-1) weaved her way through the field and she was only fifth at the final flight.

Column Of Fire came down when holding every chance after Great White Shark made a lot of the running.

Pileon looked like capitalising on Column Of Fire’s dramatic exit, but Indefatigable had the rail to help her and she inched her way to glory by a short head in the hands of Rex Dingle to defy top-weight.

Great White Shark was three lengths away in third and Happygolucky and another neck back in fourth.

CHELTENHAM RESULTS

1.30

1 Burning Victory (P Townend) 12-1

2 Aspire Tower (R Blackmore) 5-1

3 Allmankind (H Skelton) 7-2

13 ran

2.10

1 Saint Roi (B Geraghty) 11-2 Fav

2 Aramon (P Townend) 8-1

3 Embittered (J J Slevin) 14-1

4 Buildmeupbuttercup (D Mullins) 16-1

24 ran. Non Runners: 22, 23 2.50

1 Monkfish (P Townend) 5-1

2 Latest Exhibition (B Cooper) 9-2

3 Fury Road (D Russell) 5-1

19 ran 3.30 – Gold Cup

1 Al Boum Photo (P Townend) 10-3 Fav

2 Santini (N de Boinville) 5-1

3 Lostintranslation (R Power) 10-1

12 ran 4.10

1 It Came To Pass (Miss Maxine O’Sullivan) 66-1

2 Billaway (Mr P W Mullins) 11-4 Fav

3 Shantou Flyer (Mr D Maxwell) 3-1

21 ran Non Runners: 6,7,11 4.50

1 Chosen Mate (D Russell) 7-2 Fav

2 Eclair De Beaufeu (S O’Keeffe) 13-2

3 Us And Them (JJ Slevin) 10-1

4 Greaneteen (H Cobden) 5-1

18 ran Non Runners: 12,18

5.30

1 Indefatigable (R Dingle) 25-1

2 Pileon (B Jones) 9-1

3 Great White Shark (DJ McInerney) 40-1

4 Happygolucky (S Sheppard) 25-1

23 ran Non Runners: 1, 6