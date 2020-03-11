Cheltenham day two: Easysland denies Tiger Roll hat-trick

Easysland prevented a Glenfarclas Chase hat-trick for Tiger Roll — beating the dual Grand National hero into a 17-length second.

The six-year-old took the Cheltenham Festival’s cross-country showpiece for France, trained by David Cottin and ridden by Jonathan Plouganou — although he was also another winner for JP McManus.

The Irishman bought Easysland after his impressive victory over this course back in December.

The starting prices favoured 8-11 favourite Tiger Roll, as he sought a third successive win in this race — and fifth in all at the Festival in his career — en route to bidding for a unique National hat-trick at Aintree next month.

But Easysland, sent off at 3-1, opened up a telling advantage by the second last — and although Tiger Roll stayed on admirably under Keith Donoghue, he could not bridge the gap.

Earlier Envoi Allen lived up to the hype with a supreme display in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Unbeaten in seven career starts heading into the opening race on day two of the Festival — including in the Champion Bumper last season — the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old was settled on the inside by Davy Russell.

At one point it looked as if long-time leader The Big Getaway had slipped the field under Paul Townend coming down the hill, with only Rachael Blackmore covering the move on Easywork, who had been keen enough.

Champ ridden by Barry Geraghty wins the Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

But an ice-cool Russell has not gained the experience of over 20 years in the saddle for nothing and began to make ground just before the turn for home.

On the long run to the last the 4-7 favourite quickened impressively and powered four and a quarter lengths clear up the hill. His stablemate Easywork stayed on gamely for second, with The Big Getaway third.

Elliott said: “He was our best chance of the week. Everyone was here to see him and he did everything he needed to do. He jumped, he stayed and when he got to the front, he did what he had to do.

Russell said: “He’s just a marvellous horse. When he settles he switches off the engines and runs in neutral for a lot of the race. You don’t know when to pick him up then, because if you set him alight early he could do too much.

“These horses are hard to come by, so we will enjoy today. Hopefully he can keep progressing and he will have to, as in this game you can’t rest on your laurels and you need to keep improving.”

Barry Geraghty produced one of the special Cheltenham Festival rides as Champ came from the clouds to deny Minella Indo and Allaho in the Novices’ Chase.

Nicky Henderson’s one-time ante-post favourite was sent off third in the market at 4-1. His chance was far from obvious either by the time long-time leader Allaho and Minella Indo approached the last with the race apparently between them — and six lengths back to Champ.

Jockey Barry Geraghty had other ideas, however, and Champ- who had been far from fluent at some of his fences — gathered telling momentum to win by a length from Minella Indo.

Dame De Compagnie justified strong market support in the Coral Cup to continue a golden start to the festival for Geraghty and Henderson.

With three Grade Ones already in the bag courtesy of Shishkin, Epatante and Champ, Henderson showed he is just as adept at getting one ready for a handicap.

The unexposed mare was sent off the 5-1 favourite on the back of an easy win in December, a race that later saw Henderson appeal the fact she was put up an extra 2lb due to collateral form. The panel found in his favour and she was allowed to run off her initial rating.

In the send she had two and a quarter lengths to spare over Gordon Elliott’s Black Tears, with Thosedaysaregone third and Cracking Smart fourth.

Aramax landed the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. Trained by Gordon Elliott, Aramax (15-2) was providing Mark Walsh with a first winner of the week. He suddenly appeared on the scene travelling very powerfully running down to the second-last flight — but had to be tough at the finish, as David Pipe’s Night Edition was produced with a timely run by Tom Scudamore.