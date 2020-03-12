Cheltenham day three: Samcro edges out Melon and Faugheen

Samcro edged out Melon — and Faugheen — in a thrilling race for the Marsh Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

The 2018 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner has had a chequered career since that Festival highlight — but returned to his best in a finish that had just about everything.

The pair battled it out up the famous hill and it could have gone either way, but in the end it was the Gordon Elliott-trained Samcro (4-1) who snatched the verdict on the line under Davy Russell.

Faugheen — with the packed stands willing the 2015 Champion Hurdle hero on — was right behind the first two in third spot, with Mister Fisher fourth. Sent off the 3-1 favourite, Faugheen was away smartly, but Reserve Tank and Poker Play made the early running before Melon joined the leaders before the fifth fence.

There was early drama when Itchy Feet blundered and unseated Gavin Sheehan at the sixth fence. Samcro travelled well and there was all to play for until Faugheen made a mistake three out that cost him ground at a crucial time. It left Samcro and Melon ahead of the pack with the former, wearing the Gigginstown House Stud colours, prevailing by a nose, as Faugheen rallied to be just another length behind.

Elliott said: “Samcro is one of the favourites in the yard. Obviously he was in the doldrums for a while, so to get him back and win a Grade One in Cheltenham is something else. You can see how much it means to everyone in the yard. A lot of people have done a lot of work with this horse — they’ve spent day and night trying to get him right.”

Sire Du Berlais then led home a one-two for Elliott as he recorded back-to-back victories in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

Continuing a fine Festival for Elliott as well as jockey Barry Geraghty and owner JP McManus, Sire Du Berlais (10-1) was revitalised by wearing blinkers for the first time.

The Storyteller, Sire Du Berlais and Tout Les Permis jumped the last virtually together, and it was the first two from the Elliott stable who pulled away. Sire Du Berlais, carrying top-weight, got on top close home to land the spoils by half a length. Tout Les Permis was six and half lengths away in third place, with Third Wind fourth and Relegate a never-nearer fifth.

When asked which one he was shouting for, Elliott said: “I didn’t care, both of them ran well and the horses are running out of their skin.”

Min (2-1) came good for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend in the Ryanair Chase.

Twice a runner-up in previous visits to the Cheltenham Festival, the Rich Ricci-owned nine-year-old enjoyed himself in front and just had enough in the tank to hold the strong late challenge of the Harry Whittington-trained Saint Calvados.

A Plus Tard had to settle for third as the 7-4 favourite.