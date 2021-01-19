Charles Byrnes’ licence withdrawn after runner ‘nobbled’ with a sedative

Trainer Charles Byrnes has had his licence withdrawn for six months after regulatory authorities found a runner saddled by the Co. Limerick handler in Tramore in 2018 had been “nobbled” with a sedative.

Drug testing on the Byrnes trained Viking Hoard after it ran in a handicap hurdle at Tramore on October 18th, 2018 found a positive result for the prohibited substance hydroxyethyl promazine, a metabolite of acepromazine (ACP.)

Levels discovered in the horse represented a “dangerous degree of sedation” according to the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s head of anti-doping, Dr Lynn Hillyer in evidence to a Referrals Committee hearing chaired by Mr Justice Tony Hunt earlier this month.

ACP is a sedative that becomes active within 15-30 minutes of administration and lasts up to seven hours.

It emerged too on Tuesday morning that the committee also heard evidence into betting patterns on the race from commercial betting exchanges.

The information indicated there was “a substantial lay bet on the Tramore race, with a potential liability of €34,889 if the gelding won. The sum was risked to win €3,200. This represented 50 per cent of the relevant exchange market.”

Evidence was heard about betting patterns on two other races Viking Hoard had run in prior to racing at Tramore.

The Referrals panel said in its findings that there is no evidence to connect Byrnes with these betting patterns.

However it said they were part of the “full and relevant context to the events of October 18th, 2018 at Tramore and informed the subsequent investigation into those events.”

It also said it approached the case on the interpretation of the evidence that was “reasonably open and most favourable to Mrs Byrnes, that being that Viking Hoard was ‘nobbled’ by an unidentified third party at a time when the gelding was left unaccompanied” at the races in Tramore.

Although not alleged to be involved directly in the administration of ACP, the committed did however point to Byrnes’s “neglect” in the horse being left unattended for a significant period while it was in the stableyard at Tramore.

That neglect, they said, “facilitated what was clearly organised pre-race doping of his charge.”

The committee also said the “deliberate doping of Viking Hoard close to race times in this case could not conceivably have been a casual or opportunistic event.”

It concluded it was most likely that ACP was administered to Viking Hoard in the hours immediately prior to the race.

During the time of possible administration the horse was under the direct care of Brynes and his son, Cathal, either in transit to the racecourse or in the stable yard.

The committee found that Byrnes was “seriously negligent” in the supervision of Viking Hoard on the day at Tramore.

It found Byrnes in breach of Rule 96(a) as a prohibited substance was present in the sample taken from Viking Hoard and imposed a sanction of six months withdrawal of Byrnes licence to train. He was also fined €1,000.

When contacted on Tuesday morning, Byrnes indicated he will appeal the findings but wouldn’t comment further. “I’m going to appeal it, that’s all,” he said.

Bio

Byrnes has enjoyed many big-race successes over the years including the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham with Solwhit in 2013. He also scored at National Hunt racing’s biggest festival with Weapons Amnesty, owned by the Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary, who won the RSA Chase in 2010. A year previously the same horse landed the Albert Bartlett Hurdle at Cheltenham.

However he also has a popular reputation as a trainer bookmakers fear.

In August of 2016 there were unverified reports that a gamble on three Byrnes trained winners at Roscommon cost bookmakers a seven figure sum.

The trio of horses, War Anthem, Top Of The Town and Mr Smith, all of which were ridden by Davy Russell, were reported to have paid 4,334-1 at early morning prices. At ‘SP’ odds the treble came closer to 42-1.

In June of 2019 Mr Smith landed a gamble in a handicap chase at Carlisle but Byrnes complained of being called into a pre-race inquiry by British Horseracing Authority stewards to outline riding instructions and expectations.

Byrnes described the process as an “interrogation” and said the BHA integrity department was pinpointing only Irish trainers for such pre-race inquiries.

His first winner as a trainer came with Superior Risk at his local Limerick track in April of 1995. Since then other big-race victories in Ireland include the 2010 Kerry National with Alfa Beat and the 2019 Ladbrokes Hurdle with the JP McManus owned Off You Go.

However Byrnes has also been caught up in some high-profile controversies over the years.

At Cork in 2005 the Byrnes trained Laetitia was banned from racing for 60 days after finishing runner up to her stable companion Alpha Royale in a bumper.

Her jockey Micheal Purcell was suspended for 50 days and fined €2,000 in a hugely controversial incident that even provoked the then Minister for Sport, John O’Donoghue, to comment that such races “only serve to hinder the positive promotion of Irish racing.”

Byrnes said he was unhappy with Purcell’s ride on Laetitia and had his explanations “noted.”

In 2010, an employee of Byrnes, John O’Gorman, was banned from racecourses for four months after he was found to have laid Byrnes-trained horses on a betting exchange.

The sport’s regulator believed it to be an offence that “seriously damages the integrity of racing.”

From May to December in 2009, O’Gorman was found to have laid nine Byrnes trained runners on the exchanges with eight of them losing.

The exception was Solwhit who won at Fairyhouse in November of 2008.