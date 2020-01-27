Charles Byrnes fined €2,000 under ‘non-trier’ rules after Naas race

The Cheltenham festival-winning trainer Charles Byrnes was fined €2,000 by the Naas stewards on Sunday under “non-trier” rules.

The Byrnes-trained Kendancer finished ninth to Battle Of Wills in the opening maiden hurdle under jockey Kevin Brouder.

However, the stewards on duty at Naas took a dim view of the performance.

As well a fine for the trainer, Brouder was suspended for seven days while Kendancer, who started a 5-1 shot for Sunday’s race, was banned from racing for 42 days under Rule 212.

Byrnes, who has won at Cheltenham with star horses Solwhit and Weapons Amnesty, declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Irish Times.

Positive rhythm

Brouder told the stewards that his mount carried his head very high throughout, jumped poorly and came on and off the bridle.

He added that Kendancer never got into a positive rhythm and gave him no indication he was ever going to get competitive.

Byrnes told the inquiry he understood why Brouder had ridden Kendancer the way he had in the closing stages but felt he should have been seen to make more of an effort.

Kendancer was found to be coughing in a post-race veterinary examination.

Co Limerick-based Byrnes has carved out a reputation over the years for executing gambles.

In 2016 bookmakers were hit for a reputed seven-figure sum when Byrnes saddled three gambled winners at a Roscommon meeting.

Although the trio had starting prices of 6-1, 5-4 and 7-4, the treble at early prices would have paid 4,334-1, according to some reports.