Changes to racing's controversial reserve system to be announced

Move comes following a review by Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board

Updated: 60 minutes ago

Willie Mullins: Patricks Park was first reserve and got into the race when his stable companion, Ballycasey, was declared a non-runner less than two hours before the Galway Plate began. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Willie Mullins: Patricks Park was first reserve and got into the race when his stable companion, Ballycasey, was declared a non-runner less than two hours before the Galway Plate began. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Irish racing’s controversial reserve system is set to change with the sport’s regulatory body indicating the issues that arose around it at last summer’s Galway Plate won’t be repeated.

In August the ante-post favourite for the Plate, Patricks Park, was first reserve and got into the race when his Willie Mullins-trained stable companion, Ballycasey, was declared a non-runner less than two hours before racing began.

Jockey Ruby Walsh subsequently switched to Patricks Park who started a 9-2 favourite and finished runner-up to Clarcam.

The 2013 Galway Plate saw the JP McManus-owned Carlingford Lough get promoted from first reserve after another McManus-owned horse was declared a non-runner due to a change in going.

In Irish racing, reserves can be added to a race up to an hour and a half before the start of the first race on a card.  

That the make-up of high-profile contests in particular can fluctuate so significantly just hours before a race begins provoked criticism which prompted the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board to hold a review.

“We have proposals and we’re in the process of changing the rules. We will make an announcement in the next few weeks,” the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board chief executive, Denis Egan, said on Tuesday.

“The cut-off point for reserves will change. It will be brought forward and it will eliminate the issues which arose in Galway,” he added.

Currently the Irish Grand National is the only race with a cut-off point different from the rule about reserves getting added up to 90 minutes before the first contest on a programme. The cut-off point for the National is 10.00.  

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.