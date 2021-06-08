Chacun Pour Soi tops British and Irish jumps ratings for 2020-21

Chacun Pour Soi fluffed his lines at Cheltenham but was still officially the best National Hunt horse in Ireland and Britain last season.

The Anglo-Irish Classifications released on Tuesday underlined the unprecedented dominance of horses trained in Ireland during the 2020-21 campaign.

The top three rated steeplechasers, Chacun Pour Soi, Minella Indo and Allaho are all Irish while the top four hurdlers, headed by the Champion Hurdle winner, Honeysuckle, are also trained here.

The top cross-channel horse, Clan Des Obeaux, got his peak rating by winning at the Punchestown festival.

Chacun Pour Soi finished only third to Put The Kettle On in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham. However he stormed back to form at Punchestown in a performance rated the best of the season.

His official rating of 176 is ahead of the Gold Cup hero Minella Indo (175) and Allaho, winner of the Ryanair, and subsequently runner up to Chacun Pour Soi at Punchestown, on 174.

There is Group 3 flat action in Cork on Wednesday and the Team Valor ownership team will fancy their chances having both Moll and Silence Please in the featured Munster Oaks.

The Paddy Twomey-trained Moll appears to be rapidly on the upgrade and won over course and distance in April.

Should the ground dry out however Silence Please at her best could prove a better betting option.

Her stable companion Aesop should relish a step up to a mile and a half in the €40,000 Cork Derby handicap while the exciting sprinter Logo Hunter is clear top-rated in the Listed sprint.