Chacun Pour Soi declared non-runner in Cheltenham Champion Chase

Chacun Pour Soi has been declared a non-runner in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins’ charge was set to clash with main market rival Defi Du Seuil in Wednesday’s two-mile Grade One feature, but has been withdrawn with a vets certificate.

Chacun Pour Soi has an abscess and will now miss the race, which is already without defending champion Altior — who was withdrawn on Tuesday after suffering a late setback.

Joe Chambers, racing manager for owner Rich Ricci, said: “He’s just got a bit of pus in a foot. It’s a 24-hour thing.

“It’s disappointing, but what can you do?”