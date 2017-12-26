Carberry hails Gilgamboa’s Down Royal success

Nina Carberry believes Gilgamboa might have rediscovered his mojo after he returned to winning ways at Down Royal.

Enda Bolger’s Grade One-winning nine-year-old had not tasted success since April 2015 prior to the Toals Bookmakers Hunters Chase.

But the 5-4 favourite competently redressed the balance with a three-quarters-of-a-length defeat of Venitien De Mai.

Carberry said: “He travelled very well the whole way and he jumped brilliantly. He’s still probably holding a little bit for himself, hopefully. Hopefully he can go again – he seems to have a little spark back. He’ll have to go up again in grade but he couldn’t have done it any better.”

Gordon Elliott took the training honours with a 326-1 four-timer.

Sutton Manor (8-13 favourite) got the ball rolling when steered home by Jamie Codd in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

Codd also struck on Stooshie (7-2) in the Silks Maiden Hurdle after Donal McInerney had won the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle on Minellafordollars (7-2).

Cubomania (9-1) completed the set under Eric Roche in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

Roche, 19, said: “That’s my first winner for the boss. My brother [jockey Leigh Roche] showed me the ropes and taught me.”

Final-fence exit

Meanwhile, at Limerick, Elliott’s Dounikos took advantage of Al Boum Photo’s final-fence exit to claim victory in the Grade Two novice chase.

Al Boum Photo had led for a long way and was still going well enough in front when he dramatically came down in the hands of David Mullins.

Handed this golden opportunity, Andrew Ring drove the Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud second string to an unlikely success at odds of 14-1. Stablemate Tombstone (7-2), wearing the owner’s first colours, was second.

Ring said: “That’s my biggest winner. I previously won a few big handicap hurdles but that is my first Graded win. That’s my second winner for Gordon and I ride out once a week for him.”

Of Dounikos, Ring added: “I had the other horse [Al Boum Photo] covered going down to the last. I was flying and he was such a good leaper – he gains two or three lengths at every fence.

“He’s an outsider but when you’re riding for Gordon that doesn’t really matter. He jumped and travelled like a winner everywhere and quickened down to the second-last and the last and had plenty left.”