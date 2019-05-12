Broome sweeps clean at Leopardstown

The odds on Aidan O’Brien securing a record-equalling seventh Epsom Derby tightened even further after Broome led home a Ballydoyle 1-2-3 in Sunday’s Derrinstown Trial at Leopardstown.

The son of O’Brien’s fifth Derby winner, Australia, emulated the trainer’s first two ‘Blue Riband’ heroes, Galileo and High Chaparral, by adding the prestigious Trial to last month’s Ballysax victory.

There was no repeat of that eight length rout but after briefly looking in trouble on the turn, Broome came through under Donnacha O’Brien to beat his 33-1 stable companion Blenheim Place with Sovereign in third.

It was the latest in a series of Trial wins for Ballydoyle, including Sir Dragonet’s Chester Vase and Anthony Van Dyck scoring on Saturday at Lingfield. Broome’s win saw bookmakers cut the odds on an O’Brien Derby win to 1-3.

After a Newmarket Guineas double he’s also been cut to 7-2 to pull off a clean sweep of this year’s English classics.

Only Too Darn Hot interrupts his domination at the top of the Epsom betting so if Japan can get the better of last year’s champion juvenile in Thursday’s Dante at York then the Irishman’s grip on this year’s Derby will look all but unshakeable.

It already looks ultra-tight considering Sunday’s French Guineas winner King Persian is set to stay in France for the Prix Du Jockey Club rather than going to Epsom.

It makes identifying the best of Ballydoyle the central question although those in the know appear as uncertain as everyone else.

“I’ll tell you the week before!” O’Brien joked when theoretically asked which of his elite team he’d like to ride on June 1st.

Such a query had perhaps more relevance for his champion jockey son but even the man who’d just got off Broome’s back seemed in the dark too -“Your guess is as good as mine. I’ve no idea what’s best.”

If Broome’s performance lacked the eye-catching dash of Sir Dragonet at Chester then his trainer was keen to point out how laziness shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of class.

Hamariyna and Ronan Whelan win the Derrinstown Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown. Photo: PA Wire

O’Brien identified how quickly the colt rallied from looking in trouble to getting to the front almost too soon outside the final furlong.

“He’s lazy and that’s his way of racing. Donnacha wanted to put him in there and race tight on the rail. If he’s going to the Derby that’s what could happen to him. He’s lovely and lazy and responds only when you want him,” he said.

Anthony Van Dyck got a clean bill of health after his Lingfield win and O’Brien reported of Japan: “The Dante is the plan for Japan. We were trying to give him as much time as we could after a setback. We were going to come here and then felt another week might help again.”

Donnacha O’Brien went on to complete a treble on Sunday with the maiden winner Il Paradiso for his father and topweight Kings Vow who scored in a handicap for his brother Joseph.

Godolphin enjoyed a classic double in Paris with Castle Lady adding the French 1,000 to Kings Persian’s win in the colts classic.

It was the Aga Khan who was dominant at Leopardstown though. The famous green colours won the first three races with Hamariyna landing the 1,000 Guineas Trial for Michael Halford and Ronan Whelan.

The 5-1 winner made light of a drop back to a mile and although she has no classic entries Hamariyna’s future looks bright over a longer trip.

In contrast a drop back to a mile looked to identify the future for last year’s Derrinstown Trial winner Hazapour who justified a supplementary entry in style in the Group Three Comer Amethyst Stakes.

“That’s his trip. It’s possible he could go to Royal Ascot for the Queen Anne, ” said his trainer Dermot Weld. “I thought he’d progress from his first run and I think he’ll progress again.”

Weld, who landed Saturday’s Blue Wind Stakes at Naas with the Aga’s Tarnawa, also won the opening maiden with Baladiya.