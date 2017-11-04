Breeders’ Cup: Wuheida lands Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar

Jockey William Buick wins first Breeders’ Cup race; Aidan O’Brien’s Rhododenron comes third
William Buck celebrates after riding Wuheida to victory in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf race at Del Mar Race Track , California. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Wuheida struck in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Del Mar for Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

Buick – riding his first Breeders’ Cup winner – had his mount handy in third going into the first turn and got a great response from the Godolphin-owned three-year-old in the straight.

In contrast, Frankie Dettori found himself looking for room on the strong-travelling Queen’s Trust as Michael Stoute’s four-year-old made her bid to repeat last year’s success.

She finished with a real rattle but all too late, and it was the Aidan O’Brien-trained Rhododenron who proved the main threat to the winner.

Buick said: “I can’t explain it, it means everything to me. I’ve had plenty of goes and not been successful, so it means everything.

“It’s a big team effort – a big thank you to everyone at home.”

“Charlie targeted this race for her from a long way out. He is a great trainer and gives me lots of confidence.”

Appleby said: “I knew I had the filly in good order, and she has pleased me through the week. Running to the first turn I knew she was in the right position and William gave her a peach of a ride.

“It’s great for my team, who have worked so hard, and His Highness [Sheikh Mohammed] for letting me bring her here.”

Asked if the winner would stay in training, Appleby said: “She’s obviously a very valuable filly now, so we will talk to Sheikh Mohammed about that.”

O’Brien refused to blame Rhododendron’s draw in stall 14 for defeat, saying: “No, there wasn’t an advantage. She’s run very well and I’m delighted with that. There are no excuses.”

The race was run over a furlong shorter than 12 months ago and Stoute said of Queen’s Trust: “She’s run really well and was flying at the death, but we always knew the step back in distance would be a problem.”

O’Brien had his second win of the meeting early on the second day when Declarationofpeace won the $200,000 Qatar Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes over five furlongs. Jockey Ryan Moore, who won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Mendelssohn brought home the 10-1 shot ahead of Buick on 7-2 favourite Sound And Silence.

