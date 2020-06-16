Betting shops in Ireland told to close their doors

Most bookmakers had reopened this week but will have to close again until June 29th

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Betting shops can’t now operate until the June 29th phase four deadline.

Betting shops can’t now operate until the June 29th phase four deadline.

 

All 814 betting shops in Ireland have been told to close after a Government decision that they cannot reopen until the end of this month. In what has been described as a bolt from the blue, the betting shop sector was ordered to close its doors on Tuesday.

That’s over a week after some independent shops had reopened as part of the government’s relaxation of coronavirus restrictions under phase two of the national plan for the reopening of businesses.

Major chains such as Paddy Power and Ladbrokes opened on Monday and although business was reportedly light it was expected to pick up significantly with the start of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

However, the sector has been brought to abrupt stop by a public health statutory instrument published last week. That outlined how betting shops can’t now operate until the June 29th phase three deadline.

The Irish Bookmakers Association, which represents 765 of the country’s 814 betting shops, is urgently seeking clarification from the government.

“This is at odds with initial government announcements on retail reopening,” said the IBA’s chairwoman Sharon Byrne. “Betting shops throughout the country had reopened based on the government’s approach to reopening retail outlets in general.

“Betting shops have put in place comprehensive protocols to fully adhere to public health guidelines.

“It came to light yesterday that a public health statutory instrument published last week specified that betting shops should not reopen until June 29th,” she added.

Byrne commented: “We’re very surprised. We’re not like concerts or theatres. We’re small retail with low numbers of staff. We have very strict procedures in place. There is definite social distancing. It can be absolutely compliant.

“The independents have traded since Monday last week. The larger guys opened yesterday because they needed an extra week to have their estate ready.”

That delay with the major chains reflected how an initial government green light to reopen 11 days ago caught the sector by surprise. Betting shops had previously been closed in Ireland since March 16th due to the coronavirus health emergency.

Fears about maintaining social distancing in shops had been voiced, including in relation to customers rushing to counters to get bets on.

However, Byrne said that social distancing measures had been put in place in every shop.

This is another blow to a sector which was already under pressure. The IBA had predicted a 50 per cent drop in turnover anyway with a sizeable number of closures resulting.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.