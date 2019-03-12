Benie Des Dieux crashes out at final fence to deny Willie Mullins a hat-trick

Roksana emerged victorious in the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham after red-hot favourite Benie Des Dieux crashed out at the final flight.

Trainer Willie Mullins had claimed this prize nine times in the 11 previous years it had been run – with the remarkable six-time winner Quevega joined on the roll of honour by Glens Melody, Vroum Vroum Mag and Benie Des Dieux.

Having already won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with Klassical Dream and the Arkle Trophy with Duc Des Genievres, Mullins looked to have outstanding claims of completing an opening-day treble, with Benie Des Dieux the 10-11 favourite to successfully defend her crown.

Everything went according to script for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey, with Benie Des Dieux always travelling strongly while her stablemate Stormy Ireland cut out the running.

Ruby Walsh eased Benie Des Dieux to the front before the home turn and she was well in command when she crashed through the final hurdle and came crashing down – an almost carbon copy of the fall suffered by Annie Power for the same connections in this race four years ago.

Her exit saw the Dan Skelton-trained and Harry Skelton-ridden Roksana left in front and she managed to hold the rallying Stormy Ireland at bay by two and a quarter lengths. Another Mullins runner, Good Thyne Tara, was third.

Paul Townend on Duc Des Genievres wins the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Duc Des Genievres earlier ran out a facile winner of the Arkle in the hands of Paul Townend.

The result was scarcely in doubt, with the six-year-old grey fencing fluently throughout the two-mile contest in behind the pacesetting Knocknanuss, before taking over the lead still full of running before the home turn.

Clondaw Castle briefly looked a threat, but soon weakened as Duc Des Genievres found another gear in the straight to leave his rivals trailing in his wake.

Joseph O’Brien’s Us And Them came home best of the rest, but passed the post some 13 lengths behind the dominant winner. Terence O’Brien’s Articulum completed a clean sweep for Ireland in third.

Glen Forsa unseated Jonathan Burke early on, while 100-30 favourite Hardline never threatened to land a telling blow.

Mullins said: “This rain has just come in time. I was moaning at 10am that we’d had none of what was forecast, but now it has come and it has worked the oracle, it made a huge difference to him. He won as easily as any of mine ever.

“Once the two horses fell going away from the stands, I was wondering why Paul moved out wide, but he must have seen something.

“The next thing there was a bit of a schmozzle and then he ended up in third place when I thought he was going to be out the back, and he just kept him together from there. Everything went right for him.

“It feels very good to win the first two races considering where I was with them two or three weeks ago, we were trying to get runs into them, but we just couldn’t.

“It looks like we’ve got two nice horses here, but we’ve nice ones at home that never got out.

“It’s fantastic to have two up at this stage, but there’s a lot more to happen over the next four days. We had a good weekend last weekend in Ireland which gave us a little bit of confidence coming here.

“It seems good so far, but there’s a long way to go yet, what with the weather and everything else.”

Townend said: “The plan was to leave them at it, but this horse just travelled so well and jumped his way there. I was able to take him back down the hill and it’s not too often you can do that here.

“He’s learnt from every run. It’s just brilliant to get a winner here.”

O’Brien was “over the moon” with the performance of Articulum.

He said: “I’m over the moon with him. It’s my first runner here. I thought he was in great form and that he would run well.

“Obviously Willie Mullins has won the first and his has hosed up there. I was hoping he was that good, but you never know. He won a three-runner race in Naas and you hoped that would be good form, but you are not sure.

“He was working well at home and I was pretty confident he would run well. I was a little bit worried when he put his legs in the water. He was always just struggling after that and lost his confidence jumping.

“David [Mullins] filled him up and he ran on best to the line.”

Beware The Bear claimed top honours in the Ultima Handicap Chase. Trained by Nicky Henderson and ridden by Jerry McGrath, the nine-year-old was a 10-1 shot for the first handicap of the festival in a fiercely-competitive field of 24 runners.

For much of the way it looked like Up For Review might give Mullins his third winner of the afternoon as he travelled powerfully on the heels of the leaders running down the hill.

However, he made a mistake three fences from the finish and his effort soon petered out.

Beware The Bear – a winner at Cheltenham in January – was in the lead at the top of the home straight and while Sue Smith’s Vintage Clouds finished strongly, Henderson’s inmate had just enough in reserve to hold him at bay.

Nick Alexander’s top-weight and Grand National contender Lake View Lad ran a fine race to finish third ahead of Lucinda Russell’s Big River – another Scottish challenger – in fourth.

RESULTS

1.30

1 Klassical Dream (R Walsh) 6-1

2 Thomas Darby (R Johnson) 28-1

3 Itchy Feet (G Sheehan) 25-1

Trainer: WP Mullins. 16 ran

2.10

1 Duc Des Genievres (P Townend) 5-1

2 Us And Them (J J Slevin) 14-1

3 Articulum (D J Mullins) 25-1

Trainer: WP Mullins. 12 ran

2.50

1 Beware The Bear (J McGrath) 10-1

2 Vintage Clouds (Danny Cook) 16-1

3 Lake View Lad (Henry Brooke) 25-1

4 Big River (D R Fox) 28-1

Trainer: N Henderson. 24 ran

3.30

1 Espoir D’Allen (M P Walsh) 16-1

2 Melon (P Townend) 20-1

3 Silver Streak (Adam Wedge) 80-1

Trainer: G Cromwell. 10 ran

4.10

1 Roksana (Harry Skelton) 10-1

2 Stormy Ireland (P Townend) 7-1

3 Good Thyne Tara (Rachael Blackmore) 25-1

Trainer: D Skelton. 14 ran