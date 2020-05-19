Belmont Stakes to run on June 20th without spectators

Race will be opening leg of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown for the first time

Triple Crown hopeful Justify trains on the track at Belmont Park racetrack in Elmont, New York in 2018. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Triple Crown hopeful Justify trains on the track at Belmont Park racetrack in Elmont, New York in 2018. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

The Belmont Stakes will be run on June 20 without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time the race will be the opening leg of US thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, the New York Racing Association (NYRA) said on Tuesday.

The race, which will be held two weeks later than originally scheduled, has traditionally been the longest race of the Triple Crown series.

This year, however, it will be shortened to 1-1/8 miles from 1-1/2 miles to account for 3-year-old thoroughbreds in training, who would usually have built up their endurance by the third leg of the triple crown.

The new date for the Belmont Stakes follows the previously announced rescheduling of the Kentucky Derby to September 5th from May 2nd and the Preakness Stakes to October 3rd from May 16th.

Historic race

“While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020,” NYRA president Dave O’Rourke said in a statement.

“Fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy.”

As the traditional third leg of racing’s Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes is widely known as the “Test of the Champion” and has showcased many of history’s greatest thoroughbreds.

Two of those Triple Crown triumphs have come in the last five years, with American Pharoah ending a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015 and Justify winning all three races in 2018 to retire with an undefeated 6-for-6 record.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.