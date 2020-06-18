Battleground thunders home for Aidan O’Brien at Royal Ascot

Battleground stuck to his guns to take Listed honours in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained War Front colt out of the brilliant racemare Found showed he had benefited from the experience of his debut at Naas last week with a professional display.

Ryan Moore had him just off the pace set by the Mark Johnson pair of Golden Flame and March Law before he set sail for home.

March Law made a fight of it, but Battleground (11-4 favourite) was just too strong, scoring by two and a half lengths. Seattle Rock was a length and three-quarter lengths away in third, despite drifting over to the far side of the course.

Jim Crowley and Molatham (R) deny Monarch Of Egypt and Ryan Moore. Photograph: Edward Whitaker/Getty

Earlier Molatham gave Jim Crowley a fifth winner at Royal Ascot this week when rallying to beat Monarch Of Egypt in the Jersey Stakes.

The pair dominated the business end of the race, with Molatham edging out Aidan O’Brien’s runner in the dying strides.

Monarch Of Egypt was last early, but was delivered by Ryan Moore to hit the front and look the likely winner in the final furlong.

However, he veered off a straight line, letting in Molatham (11-2) to get the verdict by half a length for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, giving trainer Roger Varian a double after Mountain Angel in the Wolferton Stakes.

Symbolize was three and a quarter lengths away in third, just edging the gallant maiden Ropey Guest.

Crowley said: “We were unsure of the ground because he had one run on it last year and didn’t go on it, but he stuck it out well because we got headed and he came back.

“When you look at his pedigree and the way he moves you’d think he’d actually be at home on soft ground, so maybe it was just the track at Newmarket he didn’t like — the undulations.”

He added: “I probably got there too soon, you wouldn’t want to be in front two furlongs out on him.

“He’s a lovely horse, he only does as much as he has to, even there I still think he had something up his sleeve.

“To get one winner here is great so to have a week like this is way beyond expectations.”