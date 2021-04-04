Bargain buy Skyace helps Jody McGarvey enjoy dream day at Fairyhouse

Jockey Jody McGarvey enjoyed the greatest day of his career at Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday when riding a Grade One double.

The 30-year-old from Coleraine in Co Derry, who teams up with the English raider Jerrysback in Monday’s Irish Grand National, had previously ridden a single top-flight winner back in 2017.

However, in less than a couple of hours he struck twice at the highest level and from either side of the financial spectrum too.

The bargain-basement £600 buy Skyace completed a fairytale outcome for her syndicate owners by beating of trio of Willie Mullins runners in the Irish Stallion Farms Mares’ Novice Hurdle, a race won in 2019 by no less than Honeysuckle.

Later McGarvey donned the silks of his regular employer, JP McManus, on the Mullins-trained Janidil who led home a clean-sweep for the champion trainer in the Underwriting Exchange Novice Chase.

McGarvey’s weekend purple patch also extended to landing Saturday’s Easter festival feature, the Rybo Handicap Hurdle, on McManus’s Hearts Are Trumps.

Jockey Jody McGarvey and trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon (second from left) celebrate Skyace’s victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“For someone like me who doesn’t get the opportunity to ride high-class horses as often as you’d like, you’ve got to try and make the most of them. It’s nice to show you can compete at that level as well as the rest of the lads,” he said afterwards.

In contrast champion jockey Paul Townend ended the day prematurely in Blanchardstown hospital after a crashing fall from Egality Mans in a Grade Two race.

Having earlier stretched his lead to 10 over Rachael Blackmore in the jockey’s championship Townend was sent to hospital for precautionary X-rays on a foot injury.

He is declared to ride Agusta Gold in Monday’s Irish National.

However, should he face some time on the injury sidelines it could rejuvenate Blackmore’s chances of a claiming a historic jockeys title when the season ends at Punchestown on May 1st.

Skyace’s unlikely victory was spectacular vindication for her trainer ‘Shark’ Hanlon, who had confidently labelled her a “certainty” before the race.

It was the Co Carlow’s first ever Grade One success and he said: “Everyone wants to have one Grade One winner and for me it’s great.

“I think it’s great for racing as anyone can see now that you can buy a horse cheaply, get a syndicate together, and have some fun.

“The owners [the Birdinthehand syndicate] are two lads from Dublin, a lad from Wexford and the rest are all from Dubai. There is 100 sitting down today in Dubai for a meal and I’m sure there will be great excitement.

“I thought that she couldn’t get beat. I knew she came home out of Cheltenham very well.”

Janidil’s surprise 12-1 success was the centrepiece of a Mullins four-timer completed in style in the bumper by the odds-on Dark Raven.

His rider Patrick Mullins had earlier stepped in for the ride on Asterion Forlonge once Townend had been stood down for the day. However, Asterion Forlonge could finish only third as a 7-4 favourite.

“He [Janidil] likes this track having won a hurdle here. It’s great for Jody to ride a Grade One double on Easter Sunday and I’m happy for all connections,” Mullins said.

Robbie Power has endured a largely frustrating season but notched a valuable double for Jessica Harrington.

Jungle Junction was a 10-1 winner of the novice handicap chase and while for the first half of the race it looked any price about Ashdale Bob pulling off an unlikely Grade Two win, he did eventually get the better of Decimation in a close finish.

“After jumping three hurdles I considered pulling him up. He was never travelling and usually he’s too keen.” Power said. “The further the race went the better he got going and he’s a horse that will stay further in time.”