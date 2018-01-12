Ballydoyle’s dismissed appeal a ‘very serious concern’ for racing - HRI boss

Coolmore decline to comment ahead of Labour Court ruling being made public

Brian O'Connor

A file photograph of the gallops at Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle yard. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A file photograph of the gallops at Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle yard. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Horse Racing Ireland’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh has said reports the Labour Court has dismissed an appeal by Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle stables against compliance notices issued by the Workplace Relations Commission are of “very serious concern” for racing.

The Ballydoyle appeal was taken against a compliance notice by the WRC over infringements of the Working Time Act during inspections at the world famous yard in 2016.

During the appeal hearing evidence was given of stable staff at Ballydoyle working up to 19 hours in a day and up to 28 days in a row.

A 2015 amendment to the industrial relations act means racing industry employees are not entitled to the status of agricultural work anymore and training yards are not entitled to working hours exemptions.

Ballydoyle is the racing arm of Coolmore Stud’s huge bloodstock operation and the basis of the Labour Court appeal was that the care of racehorses is an agricultural activity. The appeal was widely seen as a hugely significant case for the racing industry in general.

Coolmore declined to comment on the reports on Friday night. A spokesperson said the Labour Court determination won’t be published until Wednesday and said the organisation has no response because the ruling isn’t public at this point.

However the HRI chief Kavanagh, who said last year that implementing strict employment laws outside the definition of agricultural work would make operations “impossible” within the bloodstock industry, said he was very concerned.

“I’d be greatly concerned at any determination that racing is not an agricultural activity. Racing has always been part of the agricultural sector. We answer to the Department of Agriculture. It sustains lots of jobs in rural areas. Our port of call is the Department of Agriculture. It’s all about animal husbandry and care,” he said.

Kavanagh stressed he would have to consider any judgment issued by the Labour Court before commenting in more depth but conceded: “It is of very serious concern to trainers in particular.

“Lots of sectors like agriculture, hospitality, transport all have to have flexibility to operate and manage the workload.”

Ballydoyle’s Labour Court appeal argued that the racing arm is inextricably linked to Coolmore, which is an agricultural enterprise.

However, the Labour Court is believed to have rejected the argument that Ballydoyle was entitled to derogation from providing statutory rest periods for agricultural activities to its employees.

Ballydoyle now has the option of appealing the decision to the High Court, a move which is thought likely to take place.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.