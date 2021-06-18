Ascot to face lunchtime inspection after torrential rain

This afternoon’s Royal Ascot fixture must pass a lunchtime inspection following torrential overnight rain.

Rain began falling before Thursday’s card reached a conclusion and has barely stopped since.

A total of 26 millimetres of rain had fallen the Berkshire venue up to 11am and it was still coming down — with more forecast throughout the course of the day.

The going is now officially soft, heavy in places, with clerk of the course Chris Stickels calling a 12.45pm inspection to assess the chances of racing going ahead.

A going update on the British Horseracing Authority administration site read: “Due to a few false patches of ground on which the ability to race may be marginal an inspection has been called for 12.45.

“We are also looking at options to realign the rail to avoid these areas.”

If racing does get the green light, there are already a number of significant non runners on day four of the meeting.

Clive Cox’s Commonwealth Cup pair Supremacy and Diligent Harry will not take part, while Primo Bacio has been taken out of the Coronation Stakes.