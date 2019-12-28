Apple’s Jade thrills at Leopardstown to take Frank Ward for third year

Apple’s Jade raised the roof at Leopardstown with a third straight win in the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s star mare had been well below her best for most of 2019, but there was late confidence in the market that she would return to something like the sparkling form she showed in the first half of last season and she was sent off the 6-4 joint-favourite with Bacardys.

Despite giving ground away by repeatedly jumping out to her right, Jack Kennedy kicked on a mile from home and Killultagh Vic could no longer live with her.

Unowhatimeanharry and Penhill tried to close running to the last, but Apple’s Jade had plenty left in reserve to win at the highest level for the 11th time, triumphing by 17 lengths.