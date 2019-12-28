Apple’s Jade thrills at Leopardstown to take Frank Ward for third year

Gordon Elliott’s star mare finishes the year in style as Jack Kennedy keeps up fine run

Apple’s Jade ridden by Jack Kennedy clears the last on the way to winning the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle during day three of the Christmas festival at Leopardstown. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Apple’s Jade ridden by Jack Kennedy clears the last on the way to winning the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle during day three of the Christmas festival at Leopardstown. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

Apple’s Jade raised the roof at Leopardstown with a third straight win in the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s star mare had been well below her best for most of 2019, but there was late confidence in the market that she would return to something like the sparkling form she showed in the first half of last season and she was sent off the 6-4 joint-favourite with Bacardys.

Despite giving ground away by repeatedly jumping out to her right, Jack Kennedy kicked on a mile from home and Killultagh Vic could no longer live with her.

Unowhatimeanharry and Penhill tried to close running to the last, but Apple’s Jade had plenty left in reserve to win at the highest level for the 11th time, triumphing by 17 lengths.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.