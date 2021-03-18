Allaho destroys field to give Rachael Blackmore another grade 1 win

Allaho produced a dominant front-running performance under Rachael Blackmore to give Willie Mullins a record fourth success in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned seven-year-old simply ran his rivals into the ground from the off, with Blackmore making her intentions clear from flag-fall in setting a strong pace and putting the rest of the field under pressure.

Min, who won the race last year, tried to match his stablemate but was burned off from three out, where Allaho pulled clear of the opposition.

Nico de Boinville celebrates after riding Chantry House to win the Marsh Novices’ Chase during Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Victory never looked in doubt as the 3-1 favourite kept going to strike by 12 lengths from Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies, with Tornado Flyer half a length away in third for the Mullins stable and Amy Murphy’s Kalashnikov a creditable fourth.

Earlier Chantry House took the Marsh Novices’ Chase after Envoi Allen’s untimely and unexpected early exit in the opening race on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival.

All eyes had been on Envoi Allen and there was a real sense of anti-climax when the 4-9 favourite came down at the fourth fence, leaving his jockey Jack Kennedy disconsolate.

It was trainer Nicky Henderson who was the beneficiary, saddling the 9-1 winner Chantry House, ridden by Nico de Boinville, as well as the runner-up Fusil Raffles for good measure.

The latter was up front from the start along with Shan Blue, who was given the office by Harry Skelton to stretch the field a long way out.

That injection of pace caught the opposition off guard, but they still were able to reel in Dan Skelton’s charge after three out where the Henderson pair were in prime position.

Chantry House proved the stronger up the hill to prevail by three lengths from Fusil Raffles and give Henderson a 70th winner at the Festival.

Asterion Forlonge was another two lengths back in third, with Chatham Street Lad fourth.

In the second race of the day, Mrs Milner (12-1) ran out a clear-cut winner of the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

He was given a perfect waiting ride by Bryan Cooper, who switched Paul Nolan’s charge to the outside to challenge approaching the penultimate flight.

Mrs Milner cleared that in style and accelerated away to the last, before staying on all the way to the line with just a loose horse for company.

The Bosses Oscar took second, with Come On Teddy third and Milliner fourth.