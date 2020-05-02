‘A real shame’ - Horse racing restart delayed in Germany

Authorities had hoped to restart the sport on Monday with six-week programme of races

Monday’s first meeting in Germany has not been given the necessary approval and will not go ahead. File photograph: Getty Images

Monday’s first meeting in Germany has not been given the necessary approval and will not go ahead. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Monday’s planned resumption of racing in Germany has been delayed, with the opening eight-race card at Dortmund postponed.

Racing has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but authorities had hoped to restart the sport with a six-week programme of races announced, with no spectators and strict hygiene measures.

However, Monday’s meeting has not been given the necessary approval and will not go ahead.

Michael Vesper, president of Deutscher Galopp, said: “It is a real shame that Dortmund cannot restart the races after a break of almost two months.

“According to the hygiene concept developed by us, there is no risk of infection from ‘ghost races’ on the extensive racetracks, which has also been confirmed by local health authorities.

“We have received a lot of understanding from the state with our concerns, but unfortunately after the meeting of the German chancellor with the heads of state, the time was obviously not yet ripe for opening.

“We will continue to talk to the responsible authorities.”

The next scheduled meeting in Germany under the revised plan is at Hannover on Thursday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.