Jack Kennedy on Teahupoo comes home to win the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

The spotlight has shifted somewhat in recent years from Fairyhouse’s “Winter Festival”, although Gordon Elliott’s dominance hasn’t budged and he can underline the point again this weekend.

The local trainer has 43 runners between the two days, including the undoubted star of the show Teahupoo in Sunday’s featured €120,000 Bar 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

It will be Teahupoo’s fifth time lining up for the Grade One highlight and he has a record fourth victory in his sights. Elliott is due to saddle four of the six runners and they also include the star mare Woodhoh.

Willie Mullins’s Jimmy Du Seuil looks the big threat, although the impact of ground conditions still requiring to be watered at the end of November remains to be seen.

The unseasonably quick going shouldn’t be a problem to Woodhoh but it’s unlikely to be ideal for Teahupoo. Jack Kennedy had the pick of the pair and has remained loyal to his old ally.

Teahupoo is one of five horses to have won the Hatton’s Grace three times. Three of the others were the stellar mares, Solerina, Apple’s Jade and Honeysuckle. Limestone Lad was the first to mange it and his trainer James Bowe shares the race record with Elliott of six wins in all.

Only Lossiemouth in 2024 prevented Teahupoo from pulling off the feat already and there will be plenty of public support for the popular stayer.

That’s an important focal point for a fixture that once was the most important pre-Christmas date of all.

The 2023 dates reshuffle that saw the John Durkan Chase moved to November to make up Punchestown’s “Premiere Weekend”, and Navan hosting its festival before that, has perhaps inevitably taken some of the focus from Fairyhouse.

Jack Kennedy onboard Romeo Coolio holds off Paul Townend onboard Kargese to win the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Steeplechase at Leopardstown. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

For decades it was a triple-Grade One fixture on the Sunday, but the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle’s demotion to Grade Two status in 2024 stopped that.

Elliott pulled off the Grade One hat-trick in 2017 and did the three-timer again last year with Romeo Coolio landing the Drinmore Novice Chase and Koktail Brut successful in the Royal Bond.

It’s far from impossible that there’s a similar outcome this time. Ballyfad was beaten on his chasing debut at the course but is still the Elliott No. 1 for a potential 10th Drinmore success. Skerry Hill brings a big reputation to the novice hurdle.

If they’re exciting horses for the future, then Teahupoo continues to be a stalwart performer at the top level for his connections.

Earlier on Sunday’s card, his full brother, Rare Et Precieux, will try to live up to both his name and his pedigree when making his Irish debut in the Grade Three Juvenile Hurdle. But that’s a tall task.

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Teahupoo has repeatedly proved his ability to fire first time of asking in the Hatton’s Grace and narrowly beat Ballyburn on officially yielding ground a year ago.

It’s likely to be quicker than that this time and this is a race where mares have a conspicuously good record. The 7lbs sex allowance remains a big plus and Danny Gilligan could exploit it to the max on Wodhooh.

Jack Kennedy onboard Wodhooh comes home to win at Leopardstown. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Elliott has made little secret of his regard for Skerry Hill who puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Royal Bond. Up against him is the big Mullins hope, Magnifico Conti, who has had Paul Townend waxing lyrical too.

The former champion jockey told his Betway sponsors recently he thinks the French import has “the potential to be special” and feels “like a proper racehorse”. That will be put to the test here in a daunting Irish debut.

Love Me Tender is joined by the Galway Plate winner King Alexander in Mullins’s Drinmore team while Henry de Bromhead’s Matin Midi Et Soir gets a four-year-old allowance. Ballyfad was better than most of these over flights and it looks significant he lines up at the top level.

Sunday’s other triple-digit prize is the €100,000 handicap hurdle and Sam Ewing will hope for a better spin off Ben Hur than at Down Royal last month. The well-backed favourite unseated Ewing at the very first flight.

In other news, last year’s dual-Derby hero Lambourn has been sold by Coolmore to continue his racing career in Denmark.

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The prominent owner and Scandinavian bloodstock figure Flemming Velin has bought the colt who became the 20th horse to complete the Epsom-Curragh Derby double in 2025.

“I can confirm he has been sold to Flemming Velin in Denmark. He has gone to continue his racing career, and he may end up at stud after that,” a Coolmore spokesperson said on Friday. “He’s gone to a very good home and a very good man.”

Lambourn arrived in his new surroundings south of Copenhagen on Friday. His export to a comparative bloodstock outpost underlines the slide in commercial appeal of Derby winners at stud. However, he has at least avoided the fate of Coolmore’s 2020 Epsom hero Serpentine who ended up the first Derby winner in a century to be gelded after his export to Australia.