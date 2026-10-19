Small Fry has big Australian ambitions as racing’s global perspective increases

Small Fry, trained by Joseph O'Brien, is set to line up in the Geelong Cup on Wednesday in a bid to win a ticket to the Melbourne Cup. Photograph: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Flat racing’s global perspective will go up several notches during the coming weeks and Joseph O’Brien’s immediate focus will be on Geelong in Australia in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

O’Brien was out of luck with the unplaced Starford in Saturday’s Caulfield Cup, but Small Fry is set to line up for the Geelong Cup, one of the final ‘Golden Ticket’ races that gets the winner into the Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November.

Dermot Weld used the Geelong Cup as a stepping stone to glory in ‘the race that stops a nation’ in 2002 through Media Puzzle. The French horses Americain and Dunaden did the same double back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.

Small Fry, a winner at York in August, is part of the OTI ownership and a spokesman told local media: “We probably need to win it to guarantee a spot [in the Melbourne Cup] and if we only run a place, we’ll be on the cusp because Small Fry is currently not qualified. We’ve got to be active there. Small Fry is one of those horses that’s below the radar.”

O’Brien, twice a Melbourne Cup winner with Rekindling and Twilight Payment, as well as having a Cox Plate success through State Of Rest, is set to have his largest raid yet on Australia’s biggest race next month.

He has nine horses left in the Melbourne Cup, including high-class pair James J Braddock and Defiantly. The latter landed one of the ‘Golden Ticket’ races, Deauville’s Prix Kergolay, in August. They, along with the JP McManus-owned Trustyourinstinct, currently dominate ante-post betting on the race.

Saturday’s Caulfield Cup was won by Irish jockey Johnny Allen on board the ex-Irish Kingswood. The grey was formerly trained by John O’Donoghue on the Curragh and was third in the 2023 Gallinule Stakes. It was just the latest big-race success for Allen, an ex-jump jockey in Ireland, who rode State Of Rest to Cox Plate success in 2021.

Separately, Johnny Murtagh’s belief in his filly Believed was vindicated at Ascot on Saturday when the 16/1 outsider found only Minnie Hauk too good in the Group One British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes. Her jockey Oisín Murphy described her run as a “career best”.

Murtagh sends six runners to Gowran on Monday and might enjoy a first and last race double through Littlepacer and Lord Aus.

The Harty team send last week’s Roscommon winner Zaranakarena for a mile handicap, and she may be up to defying a 9lbs hike in the ratings. It was her first handicap start a week ago and the experience should be of benefit.

Dylan Browne McMonagle is on the newcomer Acknowledge rather than the 88-rated Wo Wo Never in a juvenile maiden and it looks a significant pick.