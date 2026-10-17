Aidan O’Brien takes over from Andrew Balding in race to be top trainer in Britain

Zara Tindall presents winning trainer Aiden O'Brien with his trophy after Ryan Moore rode Minnie Hauk to win the Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

Aidan O’Brien emerged from British Champions Day with what might prove a decisive advantage over Andrew Balding after wrestling control from the long-time British trainers’ championship leader at Ascot.

The afternoon began with Balding in front by just under £100,000 and when Mount Atlas produced a 33-1 Long Distance Cup shock, hopes were high at Kingsclere that a first championship was on the cards, despite O’Brien’s Queenstown claiming second.

When it was put to him that the win could prove crucial in the title race, however, Balding prophetically said: “I don’t know about that, there’s still a long way to go.”

Balding still had his trump card to play, too, in Kalpana, who was bidding for a third win in the Fillies & Mares Stakes and with over £280,000 to the winner, it would have gone a long way to securing the title.

However, Colin Keane never looked totally at ease on his mare and as she finished out of the money in her final outing before retirement, while in a double blow for Balding, O’Brien’s Minnie Hauk bounced back to her very best.

That took the Ballydoyle man around £80,00 clear and despite O’Brien’s Gstaad and Constitution River coming up short in their respective races, the writing looks to be on the wall.

O’Brien – who is seeking his ninth British title – said: “Andrew Balding is a great fellow, they are a great family – the very best of luck for them today, it’s a bit of fun [the trainers’ championship] and we’re all delighted to be here.”

The Irishman is likely to only have a handful of other runners in Britain before the title finishes in December, but next weekend is the final Group One of the season at Doncaster, the Futurity Trophy, a race he has won 12 times and has the ante-post favourite in Noble Exhibit.