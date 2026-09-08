Leopardstown boss hopeful of good ground and a big crowd at Champions Festival

Christophe Soumillon wins onboard Diamond Necklace in the Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes at last year's Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

New Leopardstown boss Mark Clayton is gearing up for his first Irish Champions Festival on Saturday, although the old weather-watch story may be front and centre beforehand.

Ground conditions at the Dublin track ahead of Saturday’s programme are “good”, with officials “reasonably optimistic” that a similar surface will apply on the big day.

That could prove crucial to the shape of the featured €1.25 million Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes in particular.

Aidan O’Brien’s Constitution River is an evens favourite with some firms to deliver his trainer a record-extending 14th success in the race ahead of Tuesday’s latest acceptance stage.

The going is likely to be important in determining the opposition he faces, particularly in relation to the two horses that finished ahead of Constitution River in last month’s Juddmonte International at York.

Item just edged out Almaqam on that occasion and Andrew Balding has already indicated his willingness to travel to Leopardstown with the Juddmonte colt. However, he has also said soft ground conditions are not ideal for Item.

In contrast, they appear to suit Almaqam, who earlier this year landed his first Group One in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh. His trainer, Ed Walker, has indicated he may ultimately wait for next month’s Champion Stakes at Ascot for the horse.

Walker was in contact with Leopardstown’s new chief executive on Monday and it might not be the only call he makes to Foxrock this week.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin and Horse Racing Ireland’s head of racing, Peter Roe, examined the ground there on Monday.

“It’s good going and we’re happy with what we’ve got,” said Clayton. “As for the forecast, if I was to say sunshine and showers that would probably cover it. I think we’re reasonably optimistic that it will be very similar ground on the day. If you pushed us, it’s probably the easier side of good.”

The Englishman started his new role at the HRI-owned track in January and came through a baptism of fire at the Dublin Racing Festival later that month. Stormy conditions saw the first day of the National Hunt highlight postponed and moved to the bank holiday Monday.

The appeal of jumps racing was underlined when over 10,000 still attended that Monday meeting on the back of a near-full house of over 18,000 for Sunday’s card. A total of 34,400 were at the Dublin Racing Festival in 2025.

Racegoers watch the action at the 2025 Irish Champions Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Those figures dwarf the official 11,354 attendance at the Leopardstown leg of last year’s Irish Champions Festival. That was a 12 per cent increase on the 2024 equivalent of 10,135. Poor weather hit the Curragh’s Irish Champions Festival leg last year and resulted in an official crowd of 8,361.

Deciding how best to boost public engagement with Irish flat racing’s shop-window event has been a conundrum for much of the festival’s 12-year history. But Clayton is confident attendance figures at Leopardstown will be up this weekend.

“The way it’s tracking, we are expecting a bigger attendance this year than we had last year. That’s a positive. It’s looking like a record UK challenge with runners coming across. That will whet the appetite of the Irish racing public.

“It’s real international racing. The Champion Stakes itself is looking like a very good renewal. In addition, we have the Golden Fleece, a new Group One. And in addition to that, we have Precise against Blue Bolt in the Matron.

“We’ve got music and entertainment and a little bit of razzmatazz that I’m really looking forward to seeing. Once I’ve seen it, then I think there’s something I can understand and build on."

Both days at Leopardstown and the Curragh are included in World Pool betting. Over €5 million in prizemoney will be up for grabs.

There is Listed action in Galway on Tuesday, where the Ardilaun Hotel Oyster Stakes features seven Joseph O’Brien runners in a field of 16.

They include Beset, who must concede weight but who should relish the prevailing soft ground conditions in Ballybrit. So, too, should one of her stable companions, Snapretend, who returned to action at Cork recently with a decent effort in the Give Thanks Stakes.

Wayne Lordan’s pick of the first-time blinkered City Of Gold in the opening maiden looks significant. Noble Exhibit’s Curragh debut effort was promising too, but Lordan has overlooked his claims. Lordan could also score in a later handicap aboard Purely. She might prove significantly better than her current lowly 65 rating based on a future Group Three entry.