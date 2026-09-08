Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins to take over Jim Bolger’s Coolcullen yard

Trainer Emmet Mullins expects to move his operation to Coolcullen in the new year. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins has confirmed he will train at Jim Bolger’s renowned Coolcullen yard in Co Carlow.

The base – where Bolger trained almost 3,000 winners, including the 2007 Epsom Derby hero New Approach – was put on the market earlier this year with a guide price of €4 million.

With up to 150 stables available, the move opens up a range of possibilities for Mullins (36), a nephew of champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins and who famously landed the Aintree Grand National with Noble Yeats in 2022.

It sealed his reputation as one of the most talented, and shrewdest, of the new generation of trainers. In alliance with owner Paul Byrne, his latest big race success came with Solider In Milan in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Mullins confirmed to the Racing Post on Tuesday night that he plans to dramatically extend his interests in flat racing once he moves into the historic stables.

“Once I saw it go up for sale, I didn’t really say it openly to anybody but inside I was thinking about it and wondering who would get it. I think I jokingly said it to Paul (Byrne), and Paul is a bigger dreamer than I am, thankfully, so hopefully it will all work out.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people who have been and know about Cooclullen, and they have always said it is one of the best gallops in the world, so it is hugely exciting for me to be gaining access to it,” he told the Racing Post.

“We will definitely be looking out for yearlings now with the view of hitting the ground early with two-year-olds. We’re going to be more flat oriented from now on,” Mullins added, anticipating he will move his operation to Coolcullen in the new year.

He will continue to focus on jumps from his current base over the winter.

“I wish Emmet all the best and I’ve always wanted to see a young trainer get the place,” said Bolger (84), who plans to continue his training career next season.