Danny Gilligan lands another successful appeal against whip ban

Jockey Danny Gilligan has successfully appealed an eight-day suspension handed to him over his use of the whip at Kilbeggan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Leading jumps jockey Danny Gilligan has successfully appealed an eight-day suspension handed to him over his use of the whip at Kilbeggan last month.

On Tuesday, Gilligan had the ban lifted by an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board appeals panel after arguing that the race-day stewards erred in judging that he’d failed to give Rosie’s Wings “time to respond” to a strike when he finished third in a novice hurdle as a 2-1 favourite.

In the hearing, the dual Galway Plate-winning rider concentrated on his first use of the whip, explaining that he didn’t make contact initially as he was waving it.

Gilligan outlined that he was “fully cognisant of the rules” and said his first use was less than two strides after the alleged first use. He argued that if he’d made contact on both occasions, he would have become unbalanced.

The panel allowed the appeal, as on the balance of probabilities they could not be satisfied that he had made contact on the first occasion.

It was another successful appeal to the regulatory body by Gilligan who last December overturned a 14-day ban imposed under ‘Non-Trier’ rules for a ride at Navan the previous month.

Despite Gilligan accepting he’d breached Rule 212, and subsequently appealing just the severity of the penalty, his entire penalty was lifted by a panel after veterinary evidence showed how tests taken from his mount on the morning of the race confirmed it had a severe bacterial infection.

Wednesday’s Irish action is in Navan where the prolific Timurshah will try to bring his winning form from the jumps to the flat.

The Aidan Melia-trained horse has won his last four starts over flights, including twice at the Galway festival. Having started the hot streak off a hurdles mark of 93 he has shot up to a new jumps rating of 132.

He now appears in a two-mile qualified rider handicap on a noteworthy flat mark of 73. Derek O’Connor has been snapped up for the ride and he could be tough to beat if translating his form to the level.

Dermot Weld’s Sunatia hasn’t been seen in action since July when she belied 50-1 odds with a good second to Star Performer in a Curragh maiden. That form looks very decent now and the Night Of Thunder filly can step up in the concluding maiden.